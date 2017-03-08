It was only on Monday when the PSA Group announced its plan to buy Opel and Vauxhall from General Motors for $2.3 billion and now the Peugeot 2008-based Crossland X is debuting in Geneva. Set to go up against Renault’s recently facelifted Captur also at the auto show in Switzerland, the new subcompact crossover will sit alongside the Mokka X in Opel’s crossover portfolio. It’s going to be followed in the months to come by the compact Grandland X, which will also be based on a PSA product, in this case the Peugeot 3008.

Considered by the folks from Rüsselsheim as being “a champion of style as well as functionality,” the new Crossland X follows just about the same design philosophy as the aforementioned Mokka X and does a pretty good job at distancing itself from its French origins. From its full-LED headlights and large 520-liter trunk to sliding rear seats and attractive styling, the new high-riding Opel has a lot going for it.

That being said, we’re still not entirely sure if such a model was necessary taking into account the Mokka X is very similar. The main difference between the two Opels is the lack of an optional all-wheel-drive layout for the Crossland X. On the flip side, Germany’s 2008 is more spacious on the inside, despite being slightly smaller.

The 2017 Opel Crossland X is sharing the spotlight at the Geneva Motor Show with the all-new Insignia Grand Sport and its wagon counterpart, the Insignia Sports Tourer. Opel will have its new crossover on sale in the following months at a starting price estimated to undercut the Mokka X’s tag. As for the Grandland X, it will supposedly debut in September at the Frankfurt Motor Show together with the Insignia Country Tourer before going on sale late this year or early 2018.

Source: Opel