Aston Martin should have given the Vanquish S Volante the following motto: “600 horsepower never looked this good.” The gorgeous droptop is gracing the Geneva floor with its sensual lines and generous use of carbon fiber while sitting on a set of stylish two-tone alloy wheels measuring 20 inches on all four corners.

While the new DB11 has embraced turbocharging, the Vanquish in this hotter “S” specification still uses a “pure” engine taking the shape of a naturally aspirated V12 6.0-liter delivering an extra 27 horsepower over the non-S model. Aside from boosting output, Aston Martin’s engineers have also fiddled with the intake system to enable what is being described as a “sensational throttle response.” Power delivery is smooth and linear all the way up to the redline thanks to the bigger inlet manifolds increasing the volume of airflow.

The new “S” model also welcomes a revised eight-speed transmission providing quicker shifts when you’re pushing the car to its limits and at the same time a smoother operation to enhance comfort while driving at cruising speed. Aston Martin has also tweaked the suspension to make the Vanquish S Volante sportier without negatively affecting the ride quality.

Buyers willing to dig deeper into their pockets can ask the folks from Gaydon to throw in more carbon fiber bits to complement the car’s new aerodynamic package. Hood louvers made from the lightweight material are on the options list where we’re also finding a new type of fancy quilted leather as well as a fascia panel interestingly called “Satin Chopped Carbon Fiber.”

Aston Martin is already taking orders for the Vanquish S Volante and its fixed roof counterpart. Pricing kicks off at $294,950 in the U.S., £199,950 in U.K., and from €262,950 in Germany. If you would rather wait for a truly new convertible, the DB11 Volante will go on sale in the spring of 2018.

