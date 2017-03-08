There’s a reason why you see so many Fiesta ST models these days - the car maker has hit the affordable performance jackpot with its racy supermini. The latest ST, which continues to receive boot-fulls of praise from the motoring media, has proven to be the car to compact hot hatch to beat.

Emboldened by its success, Ford has upped the stakes with the latest generation ST, which forms part of the new generation Fiesta due later this year. The Blue Oval boasts of “an unprecedented combination of power and fuel efficiency” thanks to the use of a new three-cylinder 1.5-liter engine producing 200 horsepower (149 kilowatts).

The tech onslaught continues with the inclusion of port fuel injection and direct fuel injection, sophisticated turbocharging, and innovative new cylinder deactivation technology to deliver high power and responsiveness alongside reduced emissions.

Ford’s also introducing new drive modes to enable engine, steering and stability controls to be configured to Normal, Sport and Track settings for an “optimised” driving experience, while an active exhaust noise control valve claims to deliver a more satisfying experience by amplifying naturally the sound of the three-cylinder engine.

Boosted by its 2016 Le Mans success, Ford is also doing more to promote its third generation GT supercar. Last year saw the GT take victory in the LM GTE Pro class, exactly 50 years after recording a 1-2-3 clean sweep at the 1966 race.







The Geneva Motor Show will see the launch of a celebratory GT ’66 Heritage Edition to mark Ford's 1966 Le Mans victory, offering a Shadow Black exterior in either gloss or matte finish with silver stripes and exposed carbon fibre.

But if your finances don’t stretch to the predictably astronomic price tag, there’s always a Lego version. Yes, you can own a Ford GT - original or 2016 example - even if you can barely afford to service your own elderly Mondeo. The only snag? You’ll have to build it yourself, brick by brick.

Source: Ford