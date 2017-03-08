Following a short teasing campaign, a series of spy photos, and a leaked image, the facelifted Hyundai Sonata has made its official debut in South Korea. The midsize sedan is getting a significant visual revision, benefiting from the automaker’s latest design language launched with the new i30 (debuting as a wagon in Geneva) and Elantra.

The Sonata is now adopting a larger and slightly reshaped grille, surrounded by sleek projector headlights. The front bumper has also undergone some changes and now features larger air intakes and vertical LED driving lamps. At the back, there’s a set of new LED taillights with sophisticated graphics, a large Sonata lettering, and a Hyundai logo also acting as a trunk release button. A new palette of exterior colors, as well as new 17- and 18-inch wheels will be available.

In South Korea, all trim levels will be equipped with a seven-inch display at the center console as standard, while optionally offered will be a slightly larger eight-inch screen. Both the standard and premium infotainment systems feature Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility. There’s also a wireless charging station, new leather steering wheel, additional USB sockets for the rear passengers, and additional decorations.







The vehicle will continue to be offered in its homeland with a with 1.6- and 2.0-liter turbo engines. The first one is getting paddle shifters, while the range-topping variant will be equipped with a new eight-speed automatic transmission. The refreshed Sonata comes with an array of advanced safety systems, including Lane Departure Warning assisted by a Lane Keep Assist function, High Beam Assist and Dynamic Bending Lights, and Blind Spot Detection with Rear Cross-Traffic Alert.

The car is already available to order in South Korea with sales in Australia and other markets expected to begin “around the middle of this year.”

Source: Hyundai