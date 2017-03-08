A few years ago, General Motors decided to withdraw Chevrolet from the European market, but still keep the Corvette and Camaro in some countries. That’s why for the 2017 Geneva Motor Show, the company with the bowtie emblem has brought over a track-ready Camaro with some upgrades set to be offered on the old continent in the near future.

Rocking a V8 engine under its hood, the concept is finished in an eye-catching satin green paint and sits 30 mm (1.2 inches) closer to the road thanks to the FE4 suspension making it more agile while tackling corners at higher speeds. For extra stability, the Geneva showcar has also been fitted with an electronic limited-slip differential and uses Brembo brakes for superior stopping power.

The circuit-focused Camaro rides on 20-inch glossy black alloy wheels shod in grippy Goodyear Eagle F1 Supercar tires and makes use of a performance exhaust, which should provide a powerful V8 soundtrack. Speaking of power, the 6.2-liter engine churns a meaty 453 hp (333 kW) and 617 Nm (455 lb-ft) of torque channeled to the road via an eight-speed automatic transmission.

To spice things up even further, Chevy has slapped on an aerodynamic kit and a bunch of glossy black body stripes for a contrasting effect. It also paid attention to the interior cabin by installing a pair of Recaro bucket seats, a flat-bottomed steering wheel, aluminum pedals, and by making other miscellaneous upgrades.

All these customization efforts have been made to create a versatile car “designed for the discerning driver who requires a vehicle that can fulfill both the roles of a fast sports coupe for everyday road use and high-performance car for track time on weekends.”

Source: Chevrolet