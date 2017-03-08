Volkswagen’s Geneva stand is focused around the electric future of the company, but the Germans are not neglecting its glorious past. Around 70 years ago, the story of the super successful Transporter begun with a sketch of a vehicle type that did not exist at that time anywhere in the world. It was made by Dutch VW importer Ben Pon, who visited the Wolfsburg plant and came across a curious vehicle that inspired him - the Plattenwagen.

In commemoration of his great project, Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles has unveiled the 70 Years of the Bulli special edition at the 87th Geneva International Motor Show, which combines “the charm of the classic retro style with technology and quality of today.” It’s based on the latest generation Transporter in Comfortline trim and features a distinctive two-tone, yellow-white (Candy White and Metallic Kurkuma Yellow) exterior paint with chrome wheels.







The vehicle’s relationship with the classic Bulli is highlighted by an anniversary sticker on the rear window and the chrome side mirror housings. As standard, the van is equipped with 17-inch Davenport wheels, while optionally available are 18-inch Disc rims with classic look.

The interior benefits from tinted windows, Bulli lettering, and stainless steel inserts. The seats are covered with a new Visitamo half-leather upholstery, while the floor comes with color-matching Dark Wood covering. Standard are a multifunction leather steering wheel, a Premium multifunction display, and an instrument panel framed in decorative Black Glossy. Also, electrically adjustable, heated, fold-in exterior mirrors, and front and rear parking sensors are also part of the equipment.

Volkswagen says it will start taking orders for the special edition van from the beginning of May in Germany, while availability for other European countries has yet to be confirmed.

Source: Volkswagen