The refreshed model will be available globally this summer.

Changing up the formula on your best-selling model is always a risky venture. Perhaps that’s why Infiniti took a fairly conservative approach to a mid-cycle refresh of the Q50 sedan. Given just a passing glance one could easily mistake the new and old models, especially from the side. Taking a closer look head-on, you’ll notice revised lower air intakes with new driving lamps and an enhanced grille with deeper detailing to the mesh pattern. New LED headlights are said to offer better visibility, while slimmer LED tail lamps derived from the Q60 are in effect out back.

There’s also stronger separation between the standard and performance variants of the Q50. Sport and Red Sport 400 models receive a front bumper that’s more angular, with wider air intakes and a more prominent aerofoil at the base. Infiniti says this adds greater visual potency – we’re not quite sure about that description, but it is fairly easy to differentiate between the trim lines.

 

2018 Infiniti Q50

 

Changes inside the Q50 are similarly subtle, but certainly noticeable. Simulated leather material with double stitching surrounds the instrument panel. A new steering wheel that draws inspiration from the Q60 adds a bit more sport, as does a new double-stitch leather shift knob. New “spinal support seats” are said to make life easier for front seat passengers by easing pressure on back muscles. Red Sport 400 models are further differentiated by red stitching throughout the interior, as well as quilted side inserts on the seats and a matte chrome finish for the trim around the gauges.

The revamped Q50 features the same powertrain options as found on previous models, but it is the flagship model for Infiniti’s ProPilot autonomous driving tech. At this stage, autonomous might be a bit of a misnomer as the system only allows for limited engagement, such as during slow-moving stop-and-go traffic, or highway traveling in a single lane. It does, however, provide Infiniti a foundation on which to build.

The facelifted Infiniti Q50 is slated to go on sale globally starting the second quarter of 2017.

Source: Infiniti

 

 

Read also:

 

 

Be part of something big