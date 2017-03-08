Hide press release Show press release

KIA MOTORS REVEALS ALL-NEW STINGER, PICANTO AND TWO PLUG-IN HYBRIDS IN GENEVA

European debut for new Kia Stinger fastback sports sedan

European premiere for all-new Picanto, on sale from the start of Q2 2017

Niro Plug-in Hybrid and Optima Sportswagon Plug-in Hybrid unveiled

All new models sold as standard with Kia’s 7-Year, 100,000 mile warranty

Today at the 2017 Geneva International Motor Show, Kia Motors unveils four new models. The new Kia Stinger fastback sports sedan makes its European premiere, alongside the all-new Kia Picanto city car. Advanced powertrain technology features in two other new Kia models on show for the first time – the Niro Plug-in Hybrid crossover and Optima Sportswagon Plug-in Hybrid.

Michael Cole, Chief Operating Officer of Kia Motors Europe, commented:“The variety of new Kia vehicles on display here in Geneva underlines the ambition and increasingly broad appeal of the company and its cars.

“The Stinger is the most powerful car that Kia has ever produced, while the new Picanto – one of the company’s best-selling models worldwide – makes a statement with a bold, modern design, new technologies, and best-in-class versatility. New plug-in hybrid versions of the Niro and Optima Sportswagon will help Kia achieve its 2020 target to improve fuel economy by 25 per cent over 2014 levels.”

All four of the models unveiled by Kia in Geneva will be sold with the company’s unique 7-Year, 100,000 m warranty as standard. Kia’s warranty covers the lithium-ion polymer battery packs in the two new Plug-in Hybrid models.

Fastback Kia Stinger revealed in European specification

The European specification of the new Kia Stinger is revealed in Geneva following the car’s global premiere at the 2017 North American International Auto Show in Detroit.

Kia’s powerful new fastback sports sedan channels the spirit of historic grand tourers – powerful, elegant vehicles capable of moving their owners in style, at speed. At every stage of development, the Stinger has been designed and engineered to be the perfect gran turismo. The car features a head-turning aesthetic, ample room to accommodate five occupants and their luggage, a stable, unruffled ride, and nimble handling with engaging, rear-biased power delivery.

In Europe, the Stinger will be available with a choice of three engines: a 2.0-litre turbo gasoline engine (255 ps power output, and 353 Nm maximum torque), a 2.2-litre turbodiesel engine (200 ps, 440 Nm), and a 3.3-litre twin-turbo V6. The 3.3-litre engine produces 370 ps with a maximum torque output of 510 Nm, and accelerates from 0-to-100 kph in 5.1 seconds – making it the fastest-accelerating and most powerful car Kia has ever produced.

The Kia Stinger will be available with a choice of rear-wheel and all-wheel drive, as well as a range of DRiVE WISE active safety systems, an electronically-adjustable suspension system (Dynamic Stability Damping Control), and a five-mode Drive Mode Select system.

The Stinger is the result of years of dedicated design and development work. Six years after Kia revealed its powerful statement of intent in the GT Concept, the Stinger will enter production and go on sale in Europe during the fourth quarter of 2017.

All-new Kia Picanto city car majors on quality, technology and versatility

The all-new Kia Picanto makes its global premiere at the Geneva Motor Show, bringing a new, more youthful and energetic character to the A-segment.

Created in collaboration by Kia’s design centres in Namyang, Korea and Frankfurt, Germany, the new Picanto boasts a youthful, energetic look, using its new dimensions and bold body lines for a more assertive stance. A performance-inspired GT-Line model is available for the first time.

Inside, the new model’s high-quality, high-tech cabin features a ‘floating’ 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system. New in-car technologies and connectivity features including Android Auto™, Apple CarPlay™ and a wireless smartphone charger. The new model also offers buyers greater potential for customisation than ever before, with 11 exterior paint colours and a range of interior colour packs for buyers to choose from.

The new Picanto has a larger cabin than many of its rivals, and the largest boot capacity of any A-segment car (255 litres). New measures to address noise, vibration and harshness will make it one of the most refined in its class. Safety is also improved, with a strong new bodyshell featuring twice the proportion of Advanced High Strength Steel compared to the outgoing model. The Picanto is the first car in its class to offer Autonomous Emergency Braking.

From launch at the start of Q2 2017, the new Picanto will be available with 1.0- and 1.25-litre gasoline engines, with CO 2 emissions from just 89 g/km. In Q4 2017, Kia will also offer the new model with the company’s new 1.0-litre turbocharged gasoline direct injection (T-GDI) power unit, producing 100 ps.



Niro Plug-in Hybrid: combining crossover practicality with ultra-low emissions

The new Niro Plug-in Hybrid, revealed for the first time in Geneva, combines crossover versatility and design appeal with maximum fuel efficiency from its advanced new plug-in hybrid powertrain. The Niro will be the first car on the market to capitalise on two significant trends: rising sales of plug-in hybrid models (forecast to expand to more than 600,000 units per annum by the end of 2023) and continued growth in the compact crossover market.

The Niro Plug-in Hybrid will go on sale across Europe during Q3 2017, pairing an economical 1.6-litre GDI (gasoline direct injection) engine with an 8.9 kWh high-capacity lithium-polymer battery pack. The latest addition to Kia’s hybrid crossover range substantially reduces emissions over the more conventional Niro hybrid – engineers are targeting combined CO 2 emissions below 30 g/km and a zero-emissions pure-electric driving range of over 55 kilometres.

The introduction of a plug-in hybrid powertrain has minimal effect on the Niro’s packaging and versatility – the car’s high-capacity battery pack is located beneath the floor of the 324-litre (VDA) boot and beneath the rear seat bench, while cabin space is unaffected. An optional Towing Pack – rare amongst cars in the hybrid class – allows owners to tow braked loads of up to 1,300 kg.

The Niro Plug-in Hybrid features regenerative braking technology to harvest kinetic energy and recharge the battery pack while coasting or braking, while a new Eco Driving Assistant System (Eco DAS) provides drivers with intelligent guidance on how to drive more efficiently under current conditions. Eco DAS includes Coasting Guide Control (CGC) and Predictive Energy Control (PEC), enabling drivers to maximise fuel mileage by suggesting when to coast or brake, and using or harvesting electrical energy depending on the topography of the road ahead. The car’s touchscreen infotainment system displays the battery charge levels and the locations of nearby charging stations.

Tourer versatility and high efficiency for new Optima Sportswagon Plug-in Hybrid Alongside the Niro, the new Optima Sportswagon Plug-in Hybrid is the second car unveiled in Geneva with an advanced hybrid powertrain. Due on-sale across Europe from Q3 2017, the new derivative combines the tourer versatility of the conventional Optima Sportswagon with the high-efficiency powertrain found in the Optima Plug-in Hybrid sedan, introduced in the third quarter of 2016.

The new model is built exclusively for the European market, and offers 440 litres (VDA) of cargo space – 133 litres more than the Optima Plug-in Hybrid sedan – for maximum practicality. The powertrain combines an efficient 2.0-litre ‘Nu’ four-cylinder GDI engine with a 50 kW electric motor and 11.26 kWh lithium-ion polymer battery pack. With a total power output of 205 ps and a high 375 Nm maximum torque, the Optima Sportswagon Plug-in Hybrid gives drivers a pure electric range of over 60 kilometres, and emits just 34 g/km CO 2 (combined, development targets). The car’s low running costs and maximum practicality will enhance the Optima’s appeal among both private and fleet buyers.

The car is equipped with an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system available with Android Auto™ and Apple CarPlay™, as well as Kia Connected Services powered by TomTomTM, providing live traffic updates, speed camera alerts and weather forecasts. The Optima Sportswagon Plug-in Hybrid is available with Kia’s wireless smartphone charger, letting users charge mobile devices on the move. A suite of active safety technologies help drivers avoid or mitigate the effects of a collision.

KIA COMBINES VERSATILITY WITH EFFICIENCY FOR NEW OPTIMA SPORTSWAGON PLUG-IN HYBRID

New Plug-in Hybrid model on sale across Europe from Q3 2017

High-capacity batteries and 2.0-litre GDI engine

Versatile 440-litre cargo space with 40:20:40 split-fold rear seats

Latest infotainment system features Android Auto™ and Apple CarPlay™

Advanced energy-saving measures maximise EV range and efficiency

High-strength bodyshell and active safety assistance technologies

Smooth ride and responsive handling

The new Optima Sportswagon Plug-in Hybrid is unveiled today at the Geneva International Motor Show, and will go on sale across Europe from Q3 2017. The Optima Sportswagon Plug-in Hybrid is the latest model to join Kia’s growing line up of innovative low-emissions vehicles.

The new derivative combines the versatility of the conventional Optima Sportswagon with the high-efficiency powertrain found in the Optima Plug-in Hybrid sedan, introduced in the third quarter of 2016. The new model provides buyers with 440 litres (VDA, with rear seats in upright position) of cargo space – 133 litres more than the Optima Plug-in Hybrid sedan.

With Kia development teams targeting a pure electric range of over 60 kilometres (combined, New European Driving Cycle) before its 2.0-litre GDI (gasoline direct injection) engine kicks in, the new model could emit just 34 g/km CO 2 (combined, NEDC), ensuring low running costs and maximum practicality for private and fleet buyers. Final electric range and CO 2 emissions figures will be published closer to the car’s on-sale date.

Michael Cole, Chief Operating Officer, Kia Motors Europe, commented: “We expanded the Optima range in the third quarter of 2016 with new Optima Sportswagon and Plug-in Hybrid sedan versions – each respectively accounting for 62 per cent and 13 per cent of Optima sales. With a clear demand for both of these models, the Sportswagon Plug-in Hybrid combines the benefits of the two and completes the Optima line-up.

“The introduction of eco-friendly vehicles such as the Optima Sportswagon Plug-in Hybrid will ensure Kia remains on course to achieve its mission of improving average fleet fuel efficiency by 25 per cent by 2020, compared to 2014 levels.”

The Optima Sportswagon Plug-in Hybrid is one of two low-emissions vehicles launched by Kia at the Geneva International Motor Show, together with the new Niro Plug-in Hybrid compact crossover.

Targeted 60-kilometre plus pure-electric range, 34 g/km CO 2 emissions, and efficient packaging

The Optima Sportswagon Plug-in Hybrid is powered by a 11.26 kWh lithium-polymer battery pack paired with a 50 kW electric motor, providing a provisional pure-electric range of more than 60km (38 miles) at speeds of up to 120 kph. The Optima Sportswagon Plug-in Hybrid will be among the leaders in the D-segment for pure-electric range capability.

The powertrain employs Kia’s efficient 2.0-litre ‘Nu’ four-cylinder GDI engine, generating156 ps and 189 Nm. Coupled with the electric motor, it allows the car to operate in charge-sustaining mode once the battery runs out of charge. The powertrain’s total power output is 205 ps at 6,000 rpm, with a high torque output of 375 Nm (276 lb ft) from just 2,330 rpm, providing acceleration from 0-to-100 kph in 9.7 seconds. Power is applied to the road through a six-speed automatic gearbox, with the transmission-mounted 50 kW electric motor replacing the traditional torque converter.

The Optima Sportswagon Plug-in Hybrid’s next-generation battery system features a 11.26 kWh lithium-ion polymer battery pack, offering a blend of highly-efficient electric and internal combustion power, and a consistently high level of performance. The efficient packaging of the battery pack – which is located beneath the boot floor – allows the Optima Sportswagon Plug-in Hybrid to give buyers a generous 440-litre (VDA, seats in upright position) cargo capacity, which becomes 1,574-litres (VDA) with the rear seats folded flat.

Kia development teams have targeted carbon dioxide emissions of 34 g/km (combined, NEDC), and fuel economy of 1.5 litres per 100 km (combined, NEDC). Final figures will be published closer to the car’s on-sale date.

Maximum range from fuel-saving and energy harvesting technologies

The Optima Sportswagon Plug-in Hybrid is equipped with a series of innovations to enhance battery efficiency. These includetwo key technologies to save and regenerate battery power – regenerative braking and an advanced heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) system. Kia’s advanced HVAC system, employs a smart air intake system which provides ventilation and heating to the driver area only, shutting off ventilation to other areas of the car to reduce the load on the battery and increase range.Kia’s regenerative braking system allows the car to harvest kinetic energy while coasting or braking.

Design and technology

The Optima Sportswagon Plug-in Hybrid shares common design features with the Plug-in Hybrid sedan, with reprofiled, more aerodynamically-efficient bumpers, side skirts and wheels, chrome brightwork, and ‘ECO plug-in’ badging.

Inside, a new driver instrument cluster displays key information about the powertrain – such as the battery’s state of charge and feedback on driving efficiency.The car is equipped with Kia’s latest audio-visual navigation (AVN) technology, with an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system displaying current EV range and the location of nearby charging stations. The AVN system is also available with Android Auto™ and Apple CarPlay™, as well as Kia Connected Services powered by TomTomTM, providing live traffic updates, speed camera alerts and weather forecasts. The Optima Sportswagon Plug-in Hybrid is available with Kia’s wireless smartphone charger, letting users charge mobile devices on the move.

The Optima Sportswagon Plug-in Hybrid is available with a suite of active safety technologies designed to avoid or mitigate the effects of a collision. Kia’s Vehicle Stability Management (VSM) is fitted as standard, ensuring stability under braking and cornering by controlling the car’s Electronic Stability Control (ESC) and electric motor-driven power steering if it detects a loss of traction. Other optional active hazard-avoidance technologies include Advanced Smart Cruise Control (ASCC), Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS) and Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB)*.

2017 Kia Optima Sportswagon Plug-in Hybrid on-sale from Q3 2017

The new Kia Optima Sportswagon Plug-in Hybrid will go on sale across Europe in Q3 2017 and is manufactured for European markets at Kia’s plant in Hwasung, Korea. The car is sold as standard with Kia’s unique 7-Year, 100,000 m warranty, which also covers the battery pack.

Notes to editors

*The Autonomous Emergency Braking System (AEBS) is an assistance system and does not relieve the driver from his/her responsibility to safely operate the vehicle at any time. The driver still has to adapt his/her driving behaviour to his/her personal driving capabilities, to the legal requirements and to the overall road and traffic conditions. AEBS is not designed to drive the vehicle autonomously. For further information, please refer to the owner’s manual.

ALL NEW KIA OPTIMA SPORTSWAGON PLUG-IN HYBRID – TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS (EUROPE)

Body and chassis

Four-door, five-seater tourer, with all-steel unitary construction bodyshell. Petrol four-cylinder engine and parallel hybrid system driving the front wheels via six-speed automatic transmission.

Engines

2.0-litre / 156 ps GDI

Type Four-cylinder in-line, naturally aspirated

Capacity 2.0-litres, 1,999 cc

Max power 156 ps (115 kW) @ 6,000 rpm

Max torque 189 Nm (140 lb ft) @ 5,000 rpm

Valves 16 (four per cylinder)

Fuel system Gasoline direct injection

Emissions class Euro Stage 6b

Battery and electric motor

Battery type Lithium-polymer

Voltage 360 V

Energy 11.26kWh

Max power (motor) 67 ps (50 kW) @ 2,330-3,300 rpm

Max torque 205 Nm (151 lb ft) @ 0~2,330 rpm

Combined hybrid system

Total power 205 ps (151 kW) @ 6,000 rpm

Total torque 375 Nm (276 lb ft) @ 2,330 rpm

Transmissions

Six-speed automatic transmission

Gear ratios

1 4.639

2 2.826

3 1.841

4 1.386

5 1.000

6 0.772

Reverse 3.385

Final Drive 1 3.510

Suspension and damping

Front Fully-independent by subframe-mounted MacPherson struts, coil springs and gas-filled shock absorbers, with anti-roll stabiliser bar

Rear Fully-independent by subframe-mounted double wishbones, coil springs and gas-filled shock absorbers, with anti-roll stabiliser bar

Steering

Gearing 14.3:1

Turns, lock-to-lock 2.78

Turning circle 5.45 metres

Type Electric Column-mounted motor-driven power steering

Brakes

Front 300 mm ventilated discs

Rear 300 mm solid discs

Wheels and tyres

Standard Alloy 17-inch, 215/55 R17 tyres

Spare Tyre mobility kit

Dimensions (mm)

Exterior

Overall length 4,855 Overall width* 1,860

Overall height 1,465 (1,470 w/ roof rack) Wheelbase 2,805

Front track** 1,602 Rear track** 1,609

Front overhang 965 Rear overhang 1,085

Ground clearance 135

*excluding door mirrors

**on 17-inch wheels

Interior

1st row 2nd row

Head room 1,020 985

Leg room 1,155 905

Shoulder room 1,475 1,432

Hip room 1,423 1,422

Capacities

Fuel tank 55 litres

Luggage (VDA) 440 litres

Weights (kg)

Curb weight 1,740

Tow capacity, braked 1,500

Performance

Top speed (kph) 192

0-100 kph (secs) 9.7

Economy (litres / 100 km, NEDC)*

Combined 1.5 (Development Target)

CO2, combined (g/km) 34 (Development Target)

*on 17-inch wheels

MARCH 2017