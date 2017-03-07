In 10 years, Zenvo has built exactly 11 cars. While they may not seem like much, the original ST1 supercar cost $1.8 million and had more than 1,000 horsepower (745 kilowatts) under the hood – so don’t expect Toyota numbers. Still, in celebration of the 10-year milestone, the company has unveiled an even more exclusive supercar at the Geneva Motor Show.

The TS1 GT – no, not the ST1 – is painted in a special Fjord Blue with copper and bronze accenting stripes, matching 20-inch forged wheels, and 1,163 horsepower (867 kilowatts) and 811 pound-feet (1,100 Newton-meters) of torque under the hood. All that power is achieved by a 5.8-liter V8 with two – count ‘em, two superchargers.

The TS1 is equipped with a seven-speed sequential racing gearbox that's backed by a Torsen limited-slip differential. Zenvo says that its new transmission gives the car "ultrafast gearshifts," almost on part with that of a Formula 1 car. From a standstill it will sprint to 62 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour) in just 2.8 seconds, and continue on to an electronically limited speed of 233 mph (375 kmh).

Zenvo doesn’t give us a look at the interior just yet, but says the cabin has a non-asymmetrical design and mixes both carbon fiber and leather components. The instrument surrounds, meanwhile, are said to be made from copper and rhodium… which makes them super expensive. Each one costs somewhere in the region of $184,900. It reportedly took almost 8,000 man hours to finish the interior.

Though Zenvo doesn’t have an official price on this special supercar, reports suggest it could be somewhere near the $1.22 million (£1 million/€1.15M). All this extravagance will be on display at the Geneva Motor Show throughout the week.

