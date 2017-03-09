Here’s a conundrum: If crossovers, SUVs, and pickup trucks are such strong sellers these days, why do those model types constitute six out of the top ten cash rebate deals being offered this month?

In the case of the big and bold Ford Expedition and Lincoln Navigator SUVs, it’s most likely because they’re facing a long overdue redesign this fall, with both brands eager to help their dealers winnow down inventories before the new models arrive. With the Dodge Journey crossover SUV – another model that’s in desperate need of a redesign – it’s simply due to slow sales in a crowded and competitive segment.

And yet, you’ll also find a large wad of cash being slapped on the hood of what is the industry’s best-selling vehicle this month, the Ford F-150 full-size pickup truck. Ford apparently wants to keep the sales momentum moving and the factories humming for this highly profitable model. Ditto with the hot-selling Ram 1500 pickup.

We’re highlighting the richest cash rebates in the industry this month on new cars and trucks, along with cut-rate financing deals that are typically offered as an alternative. Some models, like the Hyundai Veloster (with $4,000 cash back or $1,000 cash along with zero percent financing) further sweeten the financing choice with a few bucks back.

Be aware that some incentives may vary from one part of the country to another, based on local supply and demand. For example, we found the cash rebates currently being offered on the 2017 Jeep Cherokee crossover running anywhere from $3,500 to $5,000 depending on where a buyer is located.

2017 Ford Expedition

$6,000 cash back or 2.9% financing to 84 months

This enormous full-size truck-based SUV can haul with the best of them – it comes in extended “EL” versions for those who can’t get enough truck – and gets the largest rebate among all models this month in anticipation of a long-awaited redesign for 2018.

2017 Cadillac CTS

$5,000 cash back or 0.9% financing to 36 months

All of Caddy’s passenger cars are being offered with generous rebates this month, with the midsize CTS sedan leading the pack with five-grand back. Unfortunately, this deal does not apply to the red-hot CTS-V high-performance model.

2017 Cadillac CT6

$4,500 cash back or 0.9% financing to 36 months

The large luxury sedan that was supposed to herald Cadillac’s return to the forefront of the luxury market isn’t selling as well as the company would like, though it’s every bit as nice a ride as advertised. It’s costly, with a $4,500 rebate being offered to help seal deals.

2017 Cadillac XTS

$4,500 cash back or 0.9% financing to 36 months

The last of the front-drive Cadillacs is a big and spacious full-size sedan that in many ways seems like a throwback to another era. Still, it’s spacious and comfortable and isolates its occupants from the road in a way no mere BMW can manage.

2017 Dodge Journey

Up to $4,500 cash back or up to $2,500 cash back and 0.0% financing to 60 months

Originally slated to be replaced this fall, the midsize Journey crossover SUV will reportedly continue in its long-standing form through the 2018 model year. Slow sales in a cutthroat market segment enable big-money rebates; unless you’re paying cash, taking the $2,500 rebate and zero percent financing will produce the biggest overall savings.

2017 Ram 1500

Up to $4,250 cash back or up to $1,500 cash and 0.0% financing to 36 months

The full-size Ram pickup truck was the third-best-selling vehicle of all types in February, so why the big cash incentive? Seems the bosses at parent company FCA want to keep the assembly line rolling along, and have plenty of profit margin to play with to accomplish that goal.

2017 Ford F-150

Up to $4,000 cash back or 5.9% financing to 84 months

The full-size F-150 pickup is consistently the top-selling vehicle in the U.S., yet is being offered with a big fat rebate. Cry not for Ford, as perhaps half or more of all F-150s sell for in excess of $50,000, and are the most profitable models on a Ford dealer’s lot.

2017 Hyundai Veloster

$4,000 cash back or $1,000 cash back and 0.0% financing to 72 months

This oddball coupe is far from being the sportiest ride on the road, but it is expressive-looking and can be easy to spot in a crowded parking lot. While Hyundai might sell more Velosters with added performance (the base engine musters just 132 horsepower), in the meantime they’re offering a big rebate.

2017 Lincoln Navigator

$4,000 cash back and 0.0% financing to 72 months

As with the Ford Expedition with which it shares platforms and powertrains, Lincoln’s full-size SUV is being recast for 2018 and the automaker is helping dealers reduce their inventories with a big wad of cash before the new models arrive.

2017 Nissan Titan

$4,000 cash back or $500 cash and 0.0% financing to 72 months

Redesigned this year, Nissan’s full-size pickup truck still gets far less respect among stubbornly brand-loyal truck buyers than either of the domestic-branded entries, and thus needs generous incentives to help lure shoppers into showrooms.

