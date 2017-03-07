It comes with 205 horsepower and a six-speed manual.

This is not a normal Toyota Yaris. This is a 205-horsepower (152-kilowatt) hot hatch with World Rally Championship credentials and some of the best performance in its class. We first caught wind of it back in February, but now it’s finally here in the flesh, making its debut at the Geneva Motor Show.

The Yaris GRMN takes the standard hatchback formula and turns the dial to 11. With a bit of help from Gazoo Racing, the 1.8-liter engine has been supercharged to produce the aforementioned 205 hp (152 kW), sending power to the front wheels exclusively via a six-speed manual transmission.

Toyota Yaris GRMN


Toyota says that with the additional power upgrade, the Yaris GRMN exhibits both a "best-in-class" 0 to 62 mile-per-hour (0 to 100 kilometer-per-hour) time and acceleration from 50 to 75 mph (80 to 120 kmh) in fourth gear. Though, no official numbers have been given.

The chassis also received a much-needed makeover to cope with all that added oomph. Additional bracing, including an extra bar between the front and rear suspension towers, was added. Making sure it was up to Gazoo standards, the upgraded suspension unit was tested extensively on the Nurburgring, of course.

Toyota Yaris GRMN
Toyota Yaris GRMN

Offered in three-door trim only, the Yaris GRMN also features a few exterior upgrades that separate it from the standard supermini. A set of 17-inch BBS multi-spoke black alloy wheels pair with a black wing spoiler, and custom graphics on the doors and side sills. Not to mention a sporty cabin filled with leather, red stitching, and bucket seats.

Toyota doesn’t say how much its hotted-up hatch will cost or when it will even go on sale, but you can catch it on display at the Geneva Motor Show until then.

