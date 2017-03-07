Manufactured for Europe at the Sagara plant in Japan.

This is the Euro-spec Suzuki Swift that's making its debut in Geneva as a virtually identical brother of the model for Japan. The company says its main goal was to create a global hatchback that is “undoubtedly Suzuki,” since the Swift is the brand’s most important vehicle with more than 5.4 million sales worldwide for 12 years, faster than any other Suzuki model.

There’s no denying the car retains some of the main design characteristics of its predecessor, including strong shoulders, blacked-out A-pillars, and vertically arranged front and rear lamps. However, it now has slightly different dimensions – it’s shorter, lower, and wider, and sits closer to the ground.

The position of the seats has also been lowered, which results in more headroom and added 23 millimeters of vertical and lateral space for the rear seating positions. The new platform of the car provides minimized size of the engine compartment, giving a positive effect on the cabin and boot space. This is also the first Swift to feature a driver-oriented dashboard – the center console has been turned five degrees towards the driver.

Suzuki will sell the hatch with two petrol engines. The smaller 1.0-liter Boosterjet has three cylinders and a turbocharger, and is good for 115 horsepower (86 kilowatts) and 125 pound-feet (170 Newton meters) of torque available from 2,000 rpm through to 3,500 rpm (for manual transmission models). The 1.2-liter Dualjet unit has 90 hp (66 kW).

The new Swift benefits from a mild hybrid system, called SHVS by the automaker. It’s a “compact and lightweight system” that incorporates an Integrated Starter Generator (ISG), acting as both a generator and starter motor. It’s belt-driven and assists the engine during vehicle take off and acceleration, while generating electricity through regenerative braking. The hybrid technology will be available exclusively for the Boosterjet engine, helping it achieve CO2 emissions of only 97 grams per kilometer.

The 1.2-liter variants will also be optionally offered with an all-wheel drive system, first launched in the previous generation Swift. It’s a fully automatic and permanent four-wheel drive system, which transfers additional torque to the rear wheels when the front ones lose traction.

Sales of the revamped Swift start this summer.

