Ferrari's most powerful naturally aspirated V12 ever in a production model is under the hood of a gorgeous grand tourer.

Ferrari unveiled the 812 Superfast a few weeks ago. However, the Italian brand’s newest V12-powered grand tourer now makes its public introduction at the Geneva Motor Show, and we have live images showing off the gorgeous model.

Even if the 812 Superfast’s name isn’t one of our favorites, there’s nothing to dislike about a 6.5-liter V12 pumping out 789 horsepower (588 kilowatts) at a screaming 8,500 revs and 530 pound-feet (718 Newton-meters) at 7,000 rpm. The high-strung powerplant gets the luxurious coupe to 62 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour) in 2.9 seconds and to a top speed in excess of 211 mph (340 kph). 

Compared to the limited edition F12tdf that the 812 Superfast supersedes, Ferrari gives the new model its first-ever electric power steering system and a quicker-shifting dual-clutch transmission. The latest evolution of the supercar firm’s rear-wheel steering improves handling, too.  

The 812 Superfast retains the F12tdf’s general proportions, but there are extensive revisions for the body. Active flaps underneath the front end help manage the coupe’s aerodynamics. The highlights now sweep downward toward the front grille rather than running up the fenders. The creases along the profile are also much sharper. At the rear, quad exhausts flank a body-color diffuser, and double taillights evoke classic models like the 365 GTB/4 Daytona. 

At Geneva, Ferrari is displaying the 812 Superfast iconic red and a satin-finish gunmetal gray. Seeing any Prance Horse in a shade other than the usual crimson is always a pleasure, and the darker hue on view in Switzerland does wonders for the revised design by making the contours more obvious. Plus, it might be a little easier to take a drive without getting constant attention in this less ostentatious color.

Source: Ferrari

