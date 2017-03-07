We were first introduced to the performance-themed Octavia RS 245 in early February. Featuring a 2.0-liter TSI engine with 245 horsepower, Skoda bills this compact as the quickest and most-powerful factory Octavia ever. That of course doesn’t include the full-on rally-spec Octavia used for a time in the World Rally Championship, but sitting under the lights for its official debut in Geneva, we kind-of wish Skoda would give the always-the-underdog Octavia another WRC shot.

On the outside, the RS 245 isn’t that far removed from the RS 230, which isn’t necessarily a bad thing. There’s plenty of black to be found, from the bold front grille and honeycomb air inlets to standard-issue 19-inch allow wheels and dual trapezoid exhaust tips. Redesigned headlight clusters illuminate the road with full LED power. Driving lamps and tail lights are LED as well.

More black trim is found inside, though interior appointments take on something of a monotone feel. The RS-emblazoned Alcantra sport seats seem ready for duty in the lateral arts, and the beefy sport steering wheel gets red stitching because hey, this is the RS model. Also included is the 9.2-inch infotainment screen, LED ambient lighting, a full-range of driving assists including adaptive cruise control and emergency braking, and mobile Wi-Fi availability.

Certain RS 245 models also get a curious lever in the center console with the letters DSG. That would be the new seven-speed dual-clutch automatic – a first for the Octavia – that can be shifted via paddles on the wheel. Row-your-own enthusiasts can still opt for a six-speed manual, but regardless of the input, power goes through a trick VAQ limited-slip differential that Skoda says will be distinctive to the RS 245.

245 horsepower is enough to make this the quickest factory-built Octavia ever, but straight-line performance isn’t necessarily trend-setting. Skoda says the hatchback version will reach 60 miles per hour in 6.6 seconds, with the wagon hitting the mark a tenth of a second later. What could make the RS 245 more interesting, however, is the 273 pound-feet of torque that’s available between 1,600 and 4,300 rpm. With that kind of low-end grunt, the Octavia should be a lively brawler on the street.

Though Skoda has long-since removed the Octavia from official WRC duty, the RS 245 still carries a flavor of its rally history. See our photos from the official debut in Geneva to get a taste of Skoda's newest Octavia in all its rally sport glory.

