Audi debuted its 400-horsepower (298-kilowatt) RS3 sedan at last year’s Paris Motor Show. Now the German automaker has unveiled its hotted-up hatchback version at the Geneva Motor Show alongside its RS5 sibling, and the stunning Q8 Sport SUV.

Not much has changed in terms of performance. The same 400-hp (298-kW), 2.5-liter five-cylinder engine is found under the hood – that’s 33 extra horses (24.6 kW) over the outgoing model. In the five-door layout, it will still blast to 62 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour) in just 4.1 seconds and continue on to an electronically limited top speed of 155.3 mph (250 kmh).

Power is channeled via a seven-speed dual-clutch S Tronic transmission and sent to all four wheels via Audi’s Quattro all-wheel-drive system, of course. An electro-hydraulic multi-late clutch distributes the drive torque variably between the axles, but sees most of that power sent to the rear at high speeds.







The suspension has been dropped 1 inch (25 millimeters) over the standard A3, the front axle is stretched outwards by about 0.8-inches (20 mm). The RS 3 rides on a set of 19-inch cast wheels wrapped in 235/35 tires all surrounding a set of 12.2-inch (210 mm) brake discs.

Like the sedan, the RS3 Sportback gets an aggressive exterior design that sees features like a more pronounced honeycomb grille, larger air inlets, and more angled side sills. LED headlights, a roof edge spoiler, a diffuser, and an RS exhaust system finishes off the package.

European orders for the RS3 Sportback will begin in Europe next month with a starting price of €54,600 ($57,765). Markets like the U.S. and China will have to wait a bit longer for the RS 3 sedan, which will launch in August with a starting price of €55,900 ($59,130).

Source: Audi





Live Photos: Motor1.com