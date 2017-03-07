The stylish subcompact crossover gets smart-looking LED headlights.

Drawing inspiration from its bigger brother, the Kadjar, Renault’s Captur has received a mild exterior revision bringing lightly updated front and rear bumpers along with three new shades: Ocean Blue, Desert Orange, and Amethyst. Customers will be able to have the roof painted in a new Mercury Silver color or choose a fixed glass roof that will only be available on select versions of the range. In total, the company with the diamond logo says there are no less than 36 combinations to spice up the Captur’s design on the outside.

New alloy wheel designs in 16- and 17-inch sizes have been added to the range, along with the option of full-LED headlights. The chrome accents on the grille are a nod to the Kadjar, while the metallic grey front and rear skid plates are also on the list of novelties brought by the mid-cycle facelift.

2017 Renault Captur facelift
2017 Renault Captur facelift

Further customization options have been added inside where there are seven so-called “touch packs” to choose from to match your personal taste. The quality of the materials has gone up a notch thanks to better plastics and chrome accents spread throughout the cabin, while the LED reading lights make the Captur facelift feel a tad more upmarket. Renault also went to the trouble of revising the door panels to better integrate the buttons and knobs, and on some of the upper-spec versions there are upgraded seats with improved lateral support.

The company’s latest version of the R-Link infotainment system with Android Auto support is being implemented in the 2017 Captur, which can be optionally had with a Bose audio system for a better sound experience enhanced by the subwoofer mounted in the trunk.

An important addition is the inclusion of blind spot warning making its debut on the updated Captur, but it’s going to be available only on the more expensive trims. Same goes for the automatic parking function able to detect an available space when the crossover is travelling at speeds of below 19 mph (30 kph) and do all the necessary steering.

Renault will have the 2017 Captur on sale in the following months with the same engine lineup as the pre-facelift model.

Source: Renault

