The curvy design has vintages cues but there's nothing retro about the mechanical pieces underneath the revived A110.

After years in the making, Alpine is finally back on the road, and the product marking the brand’s return calls back to the firm’s past by reviving the A110 moniker. Arriving in portions of Europe in late 2017 and in the United Kingdom and Japan in 2018, the model aims to provide old-school driving enjoyment in a thoroughly modern package.

The new A110’s exterior references the original’s curvaceous look without being too retro. Swept back headlights and round driving lights dominate the low-slung front end. A steeply raked windshield and smooth rear provide an aerodynamic appearance. The semi-hidden intake just behind the doors is an especially attractive touch. While not visible to the owner, a flat floor and diffuser help manage air flow underneath the coupe.

At 2,381 pounds (1,080 kilograms), the A110 is fairly light by modern standards. At 164.5 inches (4,178 millimeters), it measures about 10 inches (254 mm) longer than the current Mazda MX-5 Miata and weighs about the same as an example of the Japanese roadster with an automatic transmission.

A 1.8-liter turbocharged four-cylinder sits behind the driver and produces 252 horsepower (188 kilowatts) and 236 pound-feet (320 Newton-meters) of torque. Alpine estimates the coupe can reach 62 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour) in 4.5 seconds. The company electronically limits the top speed to 155 mph (249 kph). The only available gearbox is a seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox. Normal, Sport, and Track driving modes let an owner tune the engine management, gearbox, steering, stability control, active exhaust setting, and driver display to their preferences.

 

2017 - Alpine A110 Live Genève

The new A110 launches with a Premiere Edition of 1,955 units that come loaded with standard equipment. These models have amenities like 18-inch forged aluminum wheels with a matte black finish, Focal stereo, leather-upholstered Sabelt-one-piece seats. Alpine expects prices for these examples to start at 58,500 euros in France. All left-hand drive A110 Premiere Editions already have reserved buyers, but there are still a few right-hand drive coupes available for the U.K, according to the company. Don’t expect them to last very long now that the firm is showing off the revived A110 to the public. 

Source: Alpine

