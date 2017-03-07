Sales start in July.

Earlier this year we spotted Nissan testing a revised version of its Qashqai SUV, and now the Japanese manufacturer is ready to reveal the facelifted model. Europe’s best-selling crossover has been on the market since 2013 and is finally receiving a well-deserved refresh at the 2017 Geneva Motor Show.

The Qashqai now features a more sophisticated look thanks to a completely revised front end, which includes the latest version of Nissan’s V-motion grille. The headlights have been slightly reshaped and are now even sharper than before – and also incorporate new LED daytime running lights. The headlamps now benefit from an optional adaptive projector technology.

Take a virtual step inside the cabin and you’ll discover a revised dashboard with higher-quality materials and an improved center console. The panel is home of the latest generation NissanConnect infotainment system, which now features a new user interface. Also new is the D-shaped multifunctional steering wheel, where a new four-way controller for the info display is located.

In addition to a number of new exterior colors, the 2017 Qashqai will be available with new 17-, 18-, and even 19-inch wheels, all aerodynamically optimized for maximized efficiency. Despite the new larger wheels, Nissan says, the ride quality and fuel efficiency are not harmed. The crossover retains its class-leading drag coefficient of 0.31, which helps it achieve CO2 emissions of only 99 grams per kilometer with the 1.5-liter dCi diesel engine. No changes in the engine lineup are reported.

The Qashqai will continue to offer Traffic Sign Recognition, Driver Attention Alert, Intelligent Park Assist, Intelligent Around View Monitor, Blind Spot Warning, and Lane Departure Warning systems, while the Intelligent Emergency Braking has been upgraded with Pedestrian Recognition.

Sales of the refreshed model across Europe will start in July this year.

