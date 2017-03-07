After reinterpreting the DB9 Coupe for last year’s Geneva Motor Show, Kahn Design is giving the droptop version a similar bespoke treatment for the same event in Switzerland. It carries over the redesigned bodywork with a different front fascia dominated by the large black grille featuring vertical slats. Both front and rear bumpers have been remodeled for the Vengeance Volante to further differentiate the special model from its donor car.

Moving at the back, the Aston Martin DB7 Zagato traits are evident in the round shape of the taillights and the prominent trunk lid spoiler. The roulette-like two-tone alloy wheels measuring 20 inches at the front axle and 21 inches at the back have been sourced from the coupe from where the cabriolet has also inherited the exhaust system with dual exhaust tips featuring a crosshair design.

The interior hasn’t been subjected to drastic changes, but it is worth mentioning the seats have been reupholstered in black leather and there are plenty of silver accents throughout the cabin for a contrasting effect.

Since Kahn won’t be fiddling with the DB9 Volante’s hardware, it means the Vengeance Volante is going to use the same naturally aspirated 6.0-liter V12 engine producing 510 horsepower (380 kilowatts) and 457 pound-feet (620 Newton-meters) of torque.

Only three cars are going to be made, one set to be built in left-hand-drive specification and the other two with a RHD layout. These three convertibles are going to join the two coupes, one of which is for sale on Kahn’s website at an undisclosed price tag. According to Autocar, the Volante version kicks off at £480,000 (about $585,300) before adding any optional goodies.

As a final note, Aston Martin is going to have the all-new DB11 Volante on sale in the spring of 2018, but we probably won’t have to wait that long to see it in the metal since a reveal might occur before the end of this year.

Source: Kahn Design