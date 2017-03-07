Citroen’s luxury DS sub-brand is crossing over. Questionable pun aside, the new DS 7 Crossback is the first luxury SUV from the newly formed French automaker, and brings a unique flavor all its own to the floors of the Geneva Motor Show.

First and foremost is the styling. Underneath the burnt orange finish is a sculpted fascia that falls in line with the rest of the DS lineup. A set of active LED "Vision" headlights add to the luxurious aura, and a pair of 3D taillights give the rear end a more distinctive look. But that luxurious exterior is only paints part of the picture.

Inside the leather-coated cabin, two 12-inch touchscreen give second-row passengers access to information like navigation details, and allow access access to the multimedia interface, MirrorScreen, and DS Connect functions. The massive screen on the center console, meanwhile, gives driver and passenger the same sort of capabilities.

Power will come from a range of gas, diesel, and hybrid engine options. Most notably, the new plug-in option, which is good for a total of 300 horsepower (223 kilowatts) and comes paired to a new eight-speed automatic transmission. The gas engine produces 200 horsepower (149 kilowatts), while the two electric motors accent with the extra 100 horses (74 kW). A 13 kilowatt-hour lithium-ion battery is located under the second row.

Other engine option will include a 225-hp (167-kW) gas unit, and a 180-hp (134-kW) diesel units, as well as a few other choices in between. Apart from the plug-in option, all DS 7 Crossbacks will be available with either a six-speed manual or an eight-speed automatic transmission.

No word on pricing just yet, but the new DS 7 is on display now at the Geneva Motor Show in Switzerland before it goes on sale later in the year.

Live Photos: Motor1.com