As elegant and understated as ever, the B5 Bi-Turbo has reached a new generation based on the latest BMW 5 Series. Everything you like about Alpina is still here; from those fantastic multi-spoke 20-inch alloy wheels with blue brake calipers to the subtle aerodynamic body kit lending the midsize sedan and wagon with a timeless design.

Exclusive Alpina Blue and Alpina Green metallic paints serve as the icing on the cake at €2,411 each and buyers can optionally order the new B5 with silver or gold strips. As a final touch on the outside, the additional air inlet of the front apron is adorned with the “Alpina” lettering available in multiple colors.

The discreet theme continues inside the luxurious cabin where the midsize premium models come as standard with Nappa leather upholstery, four-zone climate control system and, Alpina’s own steering wheel design with blue/green stitching. The list of standard goodies is quite extensive, as it includes everything from illuminated door sills to an individual production plaque. To spice things up, clients get to pick from two different wood trims and a piano lacquer finish adorning some of the areas.

Underneath the hood resides an Alpina-tuned biturbo V8 4.4-liter engine delivering 608 horsepower (447 kilowatts) and a massive 800 Newton-meters (590 pound-feet) of torque to an all-wheel-drive system through an eight-speed ZF automatic transmission.

Go for the sedan and the sprint to 62 mph (100 kph) will take only three and a half seconds, whereas the slightly heavier wagon will need an extra tenth of a second to accomplish the same task. In terms of top speed, the sedan is unsurprisingly the fastest of the bunch as it will max out at 205 mph (330 kph), while its more practical counterpart will “only” do 202 mph (325 kph).

The sedan can be yours for a cool €94,118 in Germany where the wagon begins at €96,891, with both prices before tax. Those willing to fork out more money can add a plethora of pricey options, such as a limited-slip differential (€2,773), high-performance brakes (€1,495), and a head-up display (€1,000), just to name a few.

Those who would rather have the M5 should know it’s going to be introduced most likely at the Frankfurt Motor Show in September, but bear in mind BMW is going to sell it exclusively as a sedan.

