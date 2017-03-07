Needs no recharging, according to the company.

Mahindra-controlled Pininfarina has revealed its rather stunning H600 concept. The “luxury sedan concept” has been developed by the design house in cooperation with Hybrid Kinetic Group and is making its world debut in Geneva.

“Harmonious proportions, taut lines, flowing surfaces, and a clear-cut stripe that runs along the entire length of the sides and exalts the dynamic stance of the vehicle” – this is how the Italians are describing its creation, which is targeted at the businessman who appreciates “refined details, precious materials and exclusive treatments, who takes pleasure in perfection and elegance.”

Pininfarina H600 concept teaser

The overall shape of the car is muscular and stylish, and is dominated by the sloped roofline. For the front end, Pininfarina has probably been inspired by the current Maserati products, as the H600 features a very familiar front fascia with a large radiator grille, flanked by sleek LED headlights. The back comes with full-LED taillights and a double chrome strip, integrated into the boot lid.

The design studio has shaped the interior of the car as a lounge, “an open space that ensures maximum comfort for the rear seat passengers.” Most of the surfaces are covered with natural leather and veneered wood, while the ambient light takes the form of white luminous bands – all in search of “a natural and pleasing atmosphere” and “a sensation of psychological well-being.”

In terms of motorization, the H600 comes with an advanced all-electric powertrain, developed by the Hybrid Kinetic Group. It delivers “over 600 kilowatts” (804+ horsepower) and is capable of accelerating the 4,122-pound (1,870-kilogram) sedan from a standstill to 62 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour) in only 2.9 seconds. If you don’t push it to its limits, the car will be able to travel for more than 621 miles (1,000 km) on a single charge.

Pininfarina says range limitations are no longer a problem, as the H600 uses a micro turbine generator range extender and a “super battery.” Thanks to this layout, the vehicle needs no charging, according to the company, as the range extender can provide electric power for the motor and the battery “anytime, anywhere.”

