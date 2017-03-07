Hide press release Show press release

H600, the eco-sustainable luxury sedan styled by Pininfarina for Hybrid Kinetic Group, makes its world debut at the Geneva Motor Show

The H600, the unprecedented eco-sustainable new energy concept car born of a joint effort between Hybrid Kinetic Group and Pininfarina, makes its world debut at the Geneva Motor Show 2017.

The luxury sports sedan is one of the innovative archetypes created by Pininfarina, where the design house's most authentic design themes find their fullest expression. These themes can also be appreciated in the H600: harmonious proportions, taut lines, flowing surfaces and a clear-cut stripe that runs along the entire length of the sides and exalts the dynamic stance of the vehicle. Undivided attention to detail.

Perfect synergy in concept design brings out the best in Pininfarina and HK. Pininfarina met HK's expectations in terms of brand identity and trends in sensory experience, while HK developed its own eco-sustainable powertrain system requiring no external charging facilities to achieve energy economy without forcing customers to change their driving habits or worry about finding the next charging station. The H600 is the perfect solution to today's' sustainable mobility imperatives, displaying a formal balance between elegance and up-to-the-minute aesthetics embodying the concepts of luxury and exclusivity.

Two were the keywords that inspired the design process: luxury and internationality. The H600 targets the businessman who appreciates refined details, precious materials and exclusive treatments, who takes pleasure in perfection and elegance. The international and cosmopolitan approach expresses values approved of in Hong Kong as they are in Shanghai, New York or Milan.

The formal language that defines the H600 is pure, fluid, sensual and gentle, in short, definitely Pininfarina. Characterizing elements include soft, evolutive surfaces and a few dynamic, expressive lines that underscore the assertive, valiant personality of the car. The marks on the warm grey metallic body emphasize the variegated reflections of the light and call attention to a number of details, like jeweled insets, such as the polished aluminum inserts arranged in a line that starts at the bonnet, runs along the waistline and embraces the rear section, reflecting the degree of finish typically associated with premium segment cars. The rear lights compose a luminous stripe radiating progressively from the logo towards the exterior.

The glazed surface of the roof has been designed with a view to ensuring the ideal balance between the need to protect the occupants and the possibility of letting in the light and seeing outside. At night, the window becomes a luminous porthole supplying artificial light to the cockpit. This is yet another key element that will characterize all the vehicles in the range.

The interior of the H600 follows the layout of a lounge, an open space that ensures maximum comfort for the rear seat passengers thanks to a higher degree of spaciousness and habitability than is normally found in this segment. The surfaces are covered with noble materials such as natural leather having haute couture formal quality and finishes, with copper colored seams contrasting with the cocoa brown upholstery. Extensive use of veneered wood on the seat shells and the floor, with an artful use of the wood grain, harks back to the tradition of cabinet-making. For an even more exclusive interior, a clock is set in the center control panel, right under the central lid. This is another element to be present throughout the range. Ambient lights take the form of white luminous bands that fill the interior with a suffused light, creating a natural and pleasing atmosphere and a sensation of psychological well-being.

The design maximizes the simplicity of the controls. The Human Machine Interface elements inside the car work at different levels, with a big screen that cuts across the facia and calls to mind a suspended cabinet. Thus, the various zones are well identified: the driver side with controls and gauges, and, on the passenger side, a comfortable zone for the passenger with the infotainment system. In the center, a large touch pad makes it possible to control all vehicle functions. Two screens on the back of the front seats ensure entertainment for the rear seat passengers.

The next-gen HK powertrain technology, comprising battery, electric motors, electrical controller and range extender, is the other key feature making H600 stand out among its competitors. Range limitation is no longer a problem thanks to the golden combination of the HK micro turbine generator range extender and HK super battery, empowering the H600 with ultra-mileage and a long driving range.

The HK micro turbine generator range extender can provide electric power for the motor and the battery anytime, anywhere, and with no need for charging pits and social grids. Unlike traditional new energy vehicles, the H600 is also equipped with an energy recycling system that can greatly improve energy efficiency and contribute to the mission of sustainable development.

The H600, a product that pioneers in technology and marketing, opens up a new horizon and infinite prospects for the booming new energy vehicle industry.

TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS