Only five people will be given the opportunity to sign on the dotted line this year to order the Italdesign Zerouno, a new supercar featuring an aggressive body made entirely out of carbon fiber. At an additional cost, buyers will be able to order the vehicle with an optional “Corsa” package, but doing so will transform the V10-powered beast into a track-only model.

When restricted to the circuit, the Zerouno will boast an even more aerodynamic body with a race-spec rear wing equipped with a central longitudinal fin. Italdesign will also throw in a pair of lightweight side mirrors, a titanium muffler, different wheels, and carbon fiber monocoque seat frames to further remove weight.

At the heart of the Zerouno is going to be a mid-mounted naturally aspirated 5.2-liter engine producing 610 horsepower (449 kilowatts) and 560 Newton-meters (413 pound-feet). If these output figures seem familiar, it’s because the Audi R8 V10 Plus and the Lamborghini Huracan LP 610-4 have the exact same power.

In charge of channeling the V10 muscle to both axles is a seven-speed, dual-clutch gearbox granting the Zerouno with a sprint to 62 mph (100 kph) in 3.2 seconds en route to a top speed of 205 mph (330 kph), thus mirroring the performances of the aforementioned R8 in the Plus guise.

Italdesign got in touch with Pirelli to create a special version of the P Zero tires for the supercar’s 20-inch OZ wheels shod in 245/30 R20 front and 305/30 R20 high-performance rubbers. Behind the lightweight wheels are carbon ceramic brakes providing the necessary stopping power to match the V10’s grunt.

Even more carbon fiber is found inside the cabin where the dashboard, door panels, and the central tunnel are made completely out of this material. Like in many race cars, there’s an all-digital instrument cluster and only a few physical controls in the driver-oriented cockpit.

Those five people fortunate enough to claim one will have access to “endless customization” options. At the moment of writing, there aren’t any details about how much it costs. That being said, it will likely command a significant premium over an R8 or a Huracan. For what it’s worth, Italdesign says the Zerouno is going to be followed every 18-24 months by other ultra-exclusive models.

