The Mercedes-Benz X-Class pickup won’t come to the U.S market, says Daimler AG chairman of the board and head of Mercedes-Benz Cars Dr Dieter Zetsche. That’s despite reports indicating that the truck might make it to the American market.

The problem, Zetsche told a group of American journalists today at the Geneva Motor Show, is that the X-Class will be a near-luxury vehicle, and that wouldn’t play well in this truck market.

“So clearly it’s premium and not cheap, but clearly not expensive either,” he says of the X-Class, which is being shown in Geneva as a concept.

“At that point of time, there is no plan to introduce it in the U.S. market,” he says. “The main argument being that in the U.S. market, the premium pickup truck is a full-size pickup truck, and the premium midsize is somewhat of a conundrum.”

Full-size trucks in the U.S. have had no issue pushing into the near-luxury space, including the Ford F-150 Platinum, high-zoot versions of the Ram 1500 Laramie, and the GMC Sierra Denali models. But expensive midsize trucks are almost non-existent. The one exception is the GMC Canyon Denali, a pricey small truck that we didn’t think was worth the cost.

Zetsche says, however, that he’s open to reconsidering that X-Class decision if market conditions change.

“This might develop differently in the future,” he says.

The production Mercedes X-Class will be based on the Nissan Navara pickup truck.