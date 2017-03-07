Only 100 will be made.

Spyker teased its open-top C8 Preliator Spyder last week, but the Dutch automaker caught us all by surprise, introducing not only the vehicle, but also a major technology agreement at the 87th Geneva Motor Show. The specialty marque announced it will be replacing its old V8 Audi-sourced engines with new motors – normally-aspirated, Koenigsegg dry-sump 5.0-liter V8 engines with 600 horsepower and 443 pound-feet (600 Newton meters of torque).

The Swedish supercar company has worked on the engine specifically to “meet Spyker’s needs.” It will be installed in every new Spyker C8 Preliator, both in Coupe and Spyder forms. The unit will be mated exclusively to a six-speed manual gearbox and the automaker says this decision follows the desire of its “discerning clients,” who have “clearly spoken out in favor of the manual.”

Spyker C8 Preliator Spyder
Spyker C8 Preliator Spyder

"This is our single most important advancement in technology since I founded Spyker in 2000,” Victor R. Muller, Spyker’s Founder and CEO, commented. “I have always admired the amazing technologies developed by Christian von Koenigsegg and his dedicated team creating one of the most sophisticated cars and engines on the planet, and I am convinced our Spyker C8 Preliator clients will tremendously enjoy the huge performance leap.”

Finished in Ascot Bronze, the C8 Preliator Spyder is making its debut featuring an automatic soft top and a cream leather interior with honeycomb contrasted stitching. It based on a redesigned all-aluminium space frame composed of extrusions and folded sheet aluminium and extruded aluminium side-impact bars and integral rollover bars. The cabrio is longer than its predecessors, thus providing more legroom in the cabin.

The new Koenigsegg-sourced engine propels the 3,065-pound (1,390-kilogram) Spyder from a standstil to 62 miles per hour (0-100 kilometers per hour) in 3.6 seconds and gives it a top speed of 201 mph (322 kph). Stopping power is provided by 350-millimeter front and 322-mm rear vented and cross-drilled disc brakes.

Read also:


With this model, the company is also introducing an advanced head-up display, which can control different applications, including Spotify and Apple Music, with “simple, memorable hand gestures.”

The Dutch company says it will produce no more than 100 examples of the super roadster, each wearing a starting price of $429,000, excluding options and any taxes. 

Check out the press release section below for complete technical details.

Source: Spyker

Be part of something big