While convertibles normally conjure up images of warm weather and sunshine, Mercedes-Benz is using snowy, rainy, chilly Geneva as the place to debut its new E-Class Cabriolet. We've already told you the important details – heck, we've already gone through a ride in the thing. But seeing and sitting in the new droptop here in Switzerland proves that it's another chapter in Mercedes' history of making luxurious, stylish convertibles.

Unlike the E-Class sedan, which uses a 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-four in the E300 model, U.S. customers will get the convertible in E400 guise. That means there's a 3.0-liter biturbo V6 underhood, good for 329 horsepower. Think of it as a detuned version of one of the Mercedes-AMG 43 cars. The company says this engine will help the four-seat convertible sprint to 60 miles per hour in 5.5 seconds. That's for the rear-wheel-drive version, of course – the 4Matic AWD E-Cab will take a little bit longer.

Once the soft top is down, the Aircap and Airscarf systems keep you warm and breeze-free while driving, encouraging roofless driving on colder days. Inside, there's nothing but pure E-Class luxury, with everything we already love from the sedan and coupe models. This is a seriously comfortable, plush interior, and the rear seats aren't completely useless for adults, either.

Look for the E-Class Cabriolet to arrive in Mercedes dealers closer to the end of the year. Pricing isn't available just yet, but we expect it to arrive somewhere around $65,000 – not too far off from the current car.

See more live and official photos of the new E-Class Cabriolet in the gallery below.

Source: Mercedes-Benz

Live photos: Motor1.com