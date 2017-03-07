The feisty EV sprints to 62 mph / 100 kph in a brisk 3.2 seconds.

After giving the pint-sized Zoe electric city car a 41-kWh battery for a 250-mile (400-km) range, Renault is showing the EV’s sporty side at the 2017 Geneva Motor Show. Featuring a racy carbon fiber wide body, the E-Sport Concept proposes the idea of an all-electric small sports car with all-wheel-drive and massive 20-inch alloy wheels.

In a bid to shave off even more weight, the engineers have removed the Zoe’s rear seats and combined carbon fiber with Kevlar during the concept’s construction. The end result is an EV that tips the scales at 1,400 kilograms (3,086 pounds), including the 450-kg (992-lbs) battery pack. Thanks to a pair of electric motors, the little electric car delivers almost 460 horsepower (343 kilowatts) and an instant torque of 640 Newton-meters (472 pound-feet).

As you can imagine, stuffing so much electric muscle in a relatively light car transforms the E-Sport Concept into an absolute rocket. It needs a mere 3.2 seconds to get from 0 to 62 mph (100 kph) and hits the electronically top speed of 130 mph (210 kph) in less than 10 seconds.

2017 Renault Zoe E-Sport Concept
With a double wishbone suspension, wider tracks, large brakes, and Öhlins four-way adjustable dampers, it’s a proper sports car. The go-faster theme continues inside the cabin — accessible by simply tapping on a designated area — where Renault has installed a pair of Recaro bucket seats with racing harness and controls inspired by those found inside a Formula E car.

Sadly, the E-Sport is strictly a concept for the moment as Renault isn’t saying anything about the prospects of doing a production model. Nevertheless, the Geneva showcar could provide a glimpse of an all-electric hot hatch destined to arrive in many years from now with plenty of power and without having to worry about range anxiety.

For now, Renault describes the E-Sport as being “something midway between a production model and a racing car.”

Source: Renault

 

