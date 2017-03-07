The new Range Rover Velar is by far Land Rover’s most important debut at the ongoing Geneva Motor Show, but JLR is also exhibiting the Discovery Project Hero concept. Created by the company’s Special Vehicle Operations (SVO) division, the one-off is being described as an “advanced communication vehicle” specifically made for the Austrian Red Cross and set to be trialed by their emergency response teams.

Land Rover and the Red Cross hope the bespoke Disco will help save more lives by shortening the response times to disasters. The Project Hero comes with its own drone mounted on the roof where the engineers have integrated a landing system boasting a self-centering and magnetic retention technology to allow the drone land on the SUV even when it’s moving.

When airborne, the drone is used to send live footage to the Red Cross’s emergency response teams and allow them act faster in case of a natural calamity, such as earthquakes, floods, landslides, and avalanches. A comprehensive amount of radio kit has also been implemented in the unique Discovery to provide better communication with the rescue teams. When used at night, the additional LED lighting will grant the driver with a better view of the road ahead.

Besides getting a drone, the SUV has also gone through other changes to boost its versatility in an emergency situation. SVO has fitted the vehicle with extra tables inside that can be extended to form a working space, while beneath the heavy duty sliding floor in the back are hidden lockable stowage compartments. An attachment system has also been added to securely fix various items, and there are no less than six USB ports along with two 12v sockets to power onboard devices.

Based on the 3.0-litre TD6 engine-powered version, Project Hero will be trialed beginning with June for 12 months in the mountainous Eisenerz mining area and in Vienna.

Source: Land Rover