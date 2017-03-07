After a lengthy teaser campaign and yesterday’s very revealing leaked image, Volvo is finally ready to show off the second-generation XC60. It was well worth the wait as the new premium crossover has carried over everything that’s great about the XC90’s design into a smaller package, which some will say that it actually works better on the new model.

The interior cabin is just as lovely and luxurious as it is in the XC90 and comes with four-zone climate control and support for both Android Auto and Apple CarPlay integration. It’s a vast improvement over its predecessor and brings a breath of fresh air into the hugely challenging segment.

To our surprise, Volvo is giving the XC60 the T8 Twin Engine setup borrowed from the bigger XC90. Set to perform its duties in the range topping version, the turbocharged and supercharged 2.0-liter engine works together with an electric motor to generate a combined output of 407 horsepower. It’s going to deliver enough hybrid punch to allow the XC60 run to 62 mph (100 kph) in a swift 5.3 seconds.

Set to go up against the likes of Audi Q5, BMW X3, and the Jaguar F-Pace, Volvo’s new XC60 sits on the same SPA platform as the bigger models from the “90” series. It will be powered by the same array of Drive-E four-cylinder engines, including the 190-hp D4 and 235-hp D5 diesels along with the 254-hp T5. The Geely-owned company will also sell the new crossover in a warm T6 configuration with 320 hp and 295 pound-feet (400 Newton meters) on tap.

As with every Volvo out there, the XC60 is going to be packed with safety kit. At the forefront is the optional semi-autonomous driving system that will work on “well-marked roads” at speeds of up to 80 mph (130 kph). It will be clever enough to take care of the acceleration, braking, and steering. Customers will also be able to order the crossover with extra driver’s aids capable of automatically braking and steering the car in the event of an imminent accident and even when the other object or person is going to be in its blind spot.

Volvo will kick off production of the all-new XC60 in mid-April at its Torslanda Plant in Sweden, so customer deliveries should begin this summer.

Source: Volvo