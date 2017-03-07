It's a good-looking wagon, tested on the Nurburgring.

Following an online premiere in late February, the new Hyundai i30 Tourer (also known as the Wagon in America) is making its first public appearance at the 2017 Geneva Motor Show. The new member of the i30 family is designed in Germany, just like its hatchback sibling, and will be manufactured in the Czech Republic.

While it retains the compact dimensions of the i30, а 2,650-mm wheelbase and the same 1,795-mm width, the new wagon features one of the biggest trunks in its segment. With а five-seat layout, the car can swallow as much as 602 liters of your luggage, while, when the rear seats are folded, the volume grows to a massive 1,650 liters.

2017 Hyundai i30 Wagon
2017 Hyundai i30 Wagon
2017 Hyundai i30 Wagon

The i30 Tourer is targeted mainly at European customers. That’s why, it is designed, developed, tested, and manufactured on the Old continent, and features a customer-friendly design with full-LED headlamps and vertical LED daytime running lights. Europeans like downsized engines for their daily rides, and the i30 wagon has a new 1.0-liter, three-cylinder, turbocharged unit with 120 horsepower (89 kilowatts) as an answer.

Read also:


There’s also a larger 1.4-liter powertrain with 140 hp (138 kW), while diesel fans can opt for the thrifty 1.6-liter CRDi, available in three power stages - 95, 110, and 136 hp. Power is sent exclusively to the front wheel through either a six-speed manual or seven-speed, dual-clutch automatic transmissions.

A wide array of safety and assist systems will be part of the standard equipment or will be optionally available. These include Advanced Smart Cruise Control with Autonomous Emergency Braking, Lane Keeping Assist System, Blind Spot, Rear-Cross Traffic Alert, and a High Beam Assist. The compact family hauler can also be equipped with wireless charging, rearview camera, and an eight-inch touchscreen for the infotainment system.

To ensure the driving dynamics of the vehicle are good enough for the Euro clients, Hyundai engineers have put it to rigorous testing program throughout the continent and even on the famous Nürburgring track in Germany.

Source: Hyundai

Be part of something big