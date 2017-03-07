The series is introducing new machinery in 2017, albeit without the intended overhaul that would have included a new engine and full alignment with Japan’s Super GT class.

A philosophical shift aimed at improving racing means the challengers from Audi, BMW, and Mercedes will have more power and reduced aerodynamics.

While the base of the series’ V8 engines remain the same, changes to the air intake and cooling systems increase the power on offer to more than 500 horsepower (373 kilowatts). Ride heights have been raised, while the geometries of the front splitter, floors, rear diffusers, and rear wing have also been changed to cut downforce.

All three manufacturers will now use identical suspension, a move aimed at cutting costs, while tyre supplier Hankook is providing softer rubber intended to degrade quickly during races, and tyre warmers have been scrapped for slicks.

Audi’s DTM challenger remains based on its RS5, but has a refreshed look based on the new road car. The new design also brings more aggressive and effective aerodynamics. Sitting on Hankook tires, it uses a 4.0-liter V8 engine with "more than 500 hp (373 kW)" and will be significantly faster than its predecessor

“The new DTM regulations reflect a major effort aimed at achieving further cost reductions while enhancing the sport and making the cars more attractive,” Audi Motorsport boss Dieter Gass said. “These are exciting times for the DTM. We have more power, softer tyres and less downforce.”



