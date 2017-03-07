Ordering is expected to open from May this year.

The long wait is over – this is the all-new 2018 Audi RS5 Coupe. And it’s stunning – it’s lighter, prettier, and way faster than the outgoing model. Stephan Winkelmann, CEO of Audi Sport, describes it as the GT among the RS models from Audi Sport, but we'd say it’s one hell of a sports coupe.

Debuting alongside the RS5 DTM in Geneva, the RS5 Coupe comes with the same 2.9-liter biturbo engine, also used in the Porsche Panamera 4S. With one little exception – it’s even more powerful now at 450 horsepower (336 kilowatts). What’s even more impressive, it represents a major improvement in torque over its predecessor – rated at 442 pound-feet (600 Newton meters), the new motor has 125 lb-ft (170 Nm) more than before.

Thanks to these impressive numbers, and a lowered weight by 132 pounds (60 kilograms), the new RS5 Coupe is capable of reaching 62 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour) in only 3.9 seconds, standing on par with the Alfa Romeo Giulia QV in the sprint. With the optional dynamic package, the top speed is 174 mph (280 kph).

The biturbo power is channeled to all four wheels through a dynamically-tuned, eight-speed automatic gearbox, linked to a Quattro permanent all-wheel drive. The system distributes the power asymmetrically to the axles (40:60) to guarantee “dynamic handling with optimal traction and the greatest possible safety.” A rear sport differential will be available as an option.

The suspension of the sports coupe has also been completely revised. The front construction now features an updated five-link layout, while at the rear a five-link suspension replaces the trapezoidal-link suspension used on the previous model. To spice things up even further, Audi Sport will offer Dynamic Ride Control (DRC), ceramic brakes, and dynamic steering with RS-specific tuning at an additional cost.

2018 Audi RS5 Coupe

The interior of the car offers exactly what a sports car fan needs - RS sport seats with optional diamond stitching in Fine Nappa leather, flat-bottomed RS multifunction sport steering wheel, and RS logos on the seats, steering wheel, door sill trims, and the gear shifter. To keep everything under control, the driver will benefit from a new RS displays in the Audi virtual cockpit, which provides information on tire pressure, torque, and g-forces.

Audi says it will star taking orders for the new RS5 Coupe from May this year with European deliveries expected to start this summer. There’s no word on the scheduled for the U.S. market.

