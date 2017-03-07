The rumors were true, folks. Ahead of an imminent official debut at the 2017 Geneva Motor Show, the press release for the Porsche 911 GT3 facelift has emerged onto the web to reveal two important facts: engine and gearbox. The former takes the shape of a naturally aspirated 4.0-liter flat-six engine delivering 500 horsepower (373 kilowatts) and 338 pound-feet (458 Newton-meters) of torque. In a bid to please both worlds, Porsche is going to link the engine to either a seven-speed, dual-clutch gearbox or a six-speed manual. Interestingly, the PDK is being labeled as the “standard” unit and it has been specially developed for the refreshed 911 GT3.

If you’re after performance, go with the automatic transmission as it enables the car to do 0-60 mph (0-96 kph) in only 3.2 seconds whereas the manual-equipped 911 GT3 will need 3.8 seconds. Despite the 0.6-second difference, we’d still go with the model fitted with three pedals. Top speed stands at 197 miles per hour in the case of the PDK-fitted version, while the manual model can do an extra one mph.

At 3,116 pounds (1,413 kilograms), the manual model is 37 lbs (16.7 kg) lighter than its PDK counterpart and both versions come with rear-wheel steering and an updated chassis to make the 911 GT3 feel more nimble when going fast around the corners.

Images of the car are not available at this point, but Porsche says the 2018 911 GT3 facelift has an updated front fascia to optimize air flow, while at the back it boasts a new diffuser and a carbon wing to further boost aero. Some other subtle and borderline unnoticeable styling tweaks in typical Nine Eleven fashion are also expected.

The interior cabin will host a sporty steering wheel borrowed from the sold-out 918 Spyder hypercar along with optional full bucket seats with a fixed carbon fiber reinforced backrest. These lightweight seats will serve as an alternative to the standard Adaptive Sport Seats Plus boasting 18-way electric adjustment and a memory function.

Heading to U.S. dealers this fall, the 2018 Porsche 911 GT3 is going to carry a starting price of $143,600 MSRP (without the $1,050 delivery and handling fees).

Source: VW Vortex