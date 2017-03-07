Yes, Honda’s Geneva exhibition is focused around the awesome Civic Type R in production form, but the Japanese manufacturer is also using the show to outline its green future. Under the Electric Vision slogan, the automaker promises it will have electrified powertrains in two thirds of European cars sold by 2025, confirming once again that the Old continent is “at the forefront of Honda’s global electric vehicle strategy.”

“We will leverage Honda’s global R&D resources to accelerate the introduction of a full portfolio of advanced, electrified powertrains for the European customer,” Honda Motor Europe’s President and COO, Katsushi Inoue, commented.

The first step of the project will be the launch of a hybrid model, which will feature the brand’s two-motor hybrid system and will arrive sometime next year. Eventually, most of the vehicles in the company’s portfolio will gain hybrid versions, and will be followed by plug-in hybrid, battery electric, and hydrogen fuel cell vehicles, planned to be made commercially available to European customers.







In support of its commitment to “drive the adoption of fuel cell vehicles and the creation of a viable hydrogen refueling infrastructure across the region,” the company will be showcasing the Clarity Fuel Cell vehicle in Geneva. The first examples of the machine landed in Europe late last year and the marque claims they have a maximum range of 434 miles (700 km) on a single charge, based on NEDC driving cycle.

In addition, in Geneva Honda will also stage the European debut of the funky NeuV concept, an “automated EV commuter vehicle,” that has emotions and can earn money while you are sleeping.

Source: Honda