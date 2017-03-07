The standard G500 4x4² is undoubtedly rad, but this one takes the cake.

Perfect for a trip to the end of the world and back, the Mercedes G500 4x4² with its portal axles and massive ground clearance can tackle just about any road there is on Earth. Brabus had the bright idea to make the off-roader look even more hardcore by giving it an in-your-face body kit featuring a front bumper guard, an underride guard, and a winch for when the going gets tough.

To protect the tinted xenon headlights, the tuner has installed durable wire mesh also applied over the turn signals for the very same reason. Rounding off the changes at the front are the bumper attachments incorporating new strips of LED daytime running lights along with a reworked grille with a black Brabus logo in the center, and a carbon hood scoop.

2017 Brabus 550 Adventure 4x4² based on the Mercedes G500 4x4²
Additional LED lighting has been installed on the roof where the Brabus 550 Adventure 4x4² also hosts a custom rack perfect for hauling various handy items on longer journeys. The back of the rugged G-Class is also a sight to behold thanks to a new bumper with a central deflector and a pivoting spare tire carrier made from carbon fiber. As a final touch, the side mirror caps have been dipped as well in the same lightweight material.

Besides the visual boost, Brabus has also made some hardware changes by installing an electronically controllable suspension with height-adjustable struts made from aluminum. The driver can modify the ride height at each axle and can select from four different damper settings. Fiddling with the custom suspension’s settings is done via a bespoke 4.3-inch Touch Control Panel mounted inside the cabin from where the driver can also control the winch and the roof-mounted lights.

It wouldn’t be a complete aftermarket package without some changes underneath the hood. Brabus has worked its magic to squeeze an extra 128 horsepower (94 kilowatts) and 140 pound-feet (190 Newton-meters) of torque from the biturbo 4.0-liter V8 for a grand total of 550 hp (404 kW) and 590 lb-ft (800 Nm). Even though it wasn’t built to be the fastest machine out there, the Brabus 550 Adventure 4x4² is still quite fast as it will run to 62 mph (100 kph) in a decent 6.7 seconds. A top speed limiter will kick in at 130 mph (210 kph) to protect the chunky off-road tires.

Brabus has the 550 Adventure 4x4² on display in Geneva where the German tuner is also showcasing the V-Class-based Business Lounge, a feisty Smart ForTwo Cabrio, and a powered-up C63 S Cabriolet.

Source: Brabus

