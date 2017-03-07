Leasing a car or truck is becoming more popular than ever – it now accounts for around 30 percent of all transactions – and it’s easy to see why. With the average new vehicle selling for over $30,000, budget-minded motorists are able to avail themselves of lower monthly payments and smaller down payments than they’d get with conventional financing.

How low can you go? The cheapest lease deal we uncovered this month is on the 2016 version of the diminutive Smart Fortwo, which is going for a mere $89 a month; at about $3.00 per day, that’s less than many of us will spend on coffee. If you want this year’s model, it’s leasing for a still-affordable $139 a month. But since that tiny two-seater has limited appeal, we’re concentrating instead on the top lease deals among a more amenable assortment of cars and crossover SUVs.

All of our best lease deals feature:

low monthly payments

nominal cash required up-front

2017 models in base trim levels

pricing good through the end of the month

While to the best of our research we’re highlighting nationally available deals, be aware that leasing promotions can vary from one part of the country to another depending on local supply and demand issues. For example, we found lease payments on a midsize Toyota Camry sedan differing by as much as $30 a month depending on the region ($159-$189), but with the same down payment ($1,899).

2017 Honda Fit

$139 a month for 36 months with $2,399 due at signing

Yes, the subcompact Fit four-door hatchback is leasing for the same monthly payment we noted above for a 2017 Smart Fortwo coupe. At that price, going with the four-passenger Fit is a no-brainer, as it beats the Smart in virtually every regard. It’s peppy enough to keep up with traffic and its tall-roofed design affords a surprisingly spacious cabin and cargo hold.

2017 Volkswagen Jetta

$159 a month for 36 months with $1,999 due at signing

This compact sedan performs well and treats passengers to an especially roomy interior, with midsize-class rear legroom. While it may be a bit bland-looking inside and out, it delivers a snappy European feel that few small cars – especially at this price – can match.

2017 Hyundai Elantra

$169 a month for 36 months with $1,999 due at signing

Redesigned this year, the compact Elantra sedan remains one of the more expressively designed small cars, and delivers the goods with a well-finished interior and solid overall performance.

2017 Honda Civic Hatchback

$179 a month for 36 months with $1,999 due at signing

New for 2017, the four-door hatchback version of the compact Honda Civic adds a touch of European visual flair, along with added cargo space; for some it can be a lower-priced alternative to a costlier compact crossover SUV, like Honda’s own CR-V.

2017 Hyundai Sonata

$179 a month for 36 months with $2,199 due at signing

Those looking for the added roominess of a midsize car can buy the stylish Sonata without busting the budget. It comes decently equipped in its base version with a sufficiently powerful 2.4-liter four-cylinder engine. Like all Hyundai models, it seals the deal with a generous warranty.

2017 Volkswagen Passat

$189 a month for 36 months with $2,349 due at signing

This is one of the better values among midsize sedans, especially now that Forward Collision Warning and Autonomous Emergency Braking is standard across the line for added safety. The Passat handles well and accelerates nicely via its base 1.8-liter turbo-four engine, and the rear seat is among the most spacious in its class.

2017 Honda Accord

$199 a month for 36 months with $1,999 due at signing

The midsize Accord sedan is a popular choice for its pleasing performance, extra-roomy interior and a well-earned reputation for reliability. It’s due for a redesign this fall, but is reportedly becoming somewhat smaller in the process.

2017 Buick Encore

$199 a month for 39 months

A freshening inside and out gives this already excellent subcompact crossover a boost; it’s already one of the cushiest and certainly the quietest small SUVs on the road, with the latter thanks to a sophisticated electronic noise-reduction system. Current GM lessees even get a $1,000 discount on the down payment.

2017 Mazda CX-5 Sport

$219 a month for 36 months with $1,999 due at signing

Inarguably the sportiest-feeling compact crossover that doesn’t come with a European luxury badge, the CX-5 is also among the genre’s best-finished models on the inside, with an interior that looks and feels like it comes from a far more upscale car.

2017 Subaru Forester

$229 a month for 36 months with $1,729 due at signing

Subaru updated its compact SUV for 2017 with freshened styling, nominally better handling, and improved fuel economy. It’s roomy and capable and comes standard with all-wheel drive at a bargain price.

