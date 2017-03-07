Hide press release Show press release

WORLD PREMIERE

GENEVA INTERNATIONAL MOTOR SHOW



MANSORY raises the storm:

Refinement programmes for Maserati Levante



Maserati named its luxury SUV after a moderate easterly wind. The refinement by

MANSORY however, is more like a hurricane.



The vehicle has a more confident appearance than the series version due to the

newly designed widebody. The front lip with side flaps and the integrated LED

daytime running lights make a clear statement. Together with the front splitters,

mirror housing and the new grill mask with vertical and horizontal accents it is

immediately clear: this is not about an understatement.



This statement particularly characterises the wheelhouse expansions and door

attachments with which Maserati is growing in width. The diffusor with the diffusor

board is at the rear and the angular end pipes are perfectly adjusted to the new

aerodynamic package. The expanded roof spoiler and the rear spoiler also show that

MANSORY gives the vehicle an aggressive character.



The entire widebody as well as the accents on the mudguards, doors and the mask

on the rear are made of orange painted visible carbon fibres. Here, the manufacturer

once again shows all its skills. At MANSORY the carbon fibre parts are not bought in

addition but are designed by the company and produced in in-house autoclaves. This

extensive process ensures absolute independence and freedom in terms of design

due to an unrivalled vertical range of manufacture.



The light alloy wheels GTurismo perfectly match the overall refinement in terms of

appearance and construction. The colour variants, Diamond Black and Diamond

Silver, cover ultra-high performance tyres in the dimension 265/35 in 9x22 inch front

wheels, and 295/30 tyres adorn the 10.5x22 rims at the rear. With the suitable wheel

spacer MANSORY ensures that the wheels are not only suitable for the Levante

series but also for the widebody.



The motor development of MANSORY is building on the new agility. The V6 twin

turbo of the Levante S is given a performance boost of 35 HP (25 kW). This

additional power result in a newly programmed motor management, sports air filter

and the new sports silencer, who angular end pipes protrude from the diffusor.

The newly designed interior presents itself in a confident manner. The new airbag

sports steering wheel and the aluminium pedals are of the highest level both in terms

of function and aesthetics. The numerous orange coloured carbon applications

harmoniously link the overall appearance with the interior while the needlework of the

upholstered and leather-covered seats prove the high-level of craftsmanship of the

upholstery shops.



The extensive refinement programme once against proves that MANSORY

understands what it means to create a strong unique model from a production

vehicle.



You will find more information about the exclusive programme for Maserati on the

www.mansory.com website