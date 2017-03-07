Mansory gives the Levante some extra power, and the wide-body kit certainly doesn't downplay that this crossover has more power under the hood.
Mansory is introducing a range of upgrades for the Maserati Levante at the Geneva Motor Show, and the new pieces remove anything understated from the Italian performance crossover. More power and some over-the-top aesthetic revisions make it hard to miss this eye-catching CUV.
For some extra muscle, Mansory offers upgraded engine management software, and improved air filter, and new exhaust. The parts add an extra 34 horsepower (25 kilowatts), which takes the total output to 458 hp (342 kW) from the Levante S' 3.0-liter biturbo V6. The boosted output should make the Levante a little meaner, but reports indicate that Maserati is considering putting the 3.8-liter biturbo V8 from the Quattroporte GTS into the crossover that could make 523 hp (390 kW) and 524 pound-feet (710 Newton-meters) of torque.
Mansory has a bodykit available that more than matches the engine upgrades. The most noticeable change is a new hood with a pronounced scoop in the middle. A revised front splitter features LED signature lights, and the grille gets carbon fiber uprights. Updated trim in the lower fascia lends the face a sharper look, too. At the rear a spoiler sits on top of the hatch. Further down, there’s a prominent diffuser that wraps around the sides and rectangular exhaust outlets. Slightly wider fenders cover Mansory’s 22-inch wheels that are available in Diamond Black or Diamond Silver finishes.
The tuner offers buyers the chance to customize the Levante’s interior, too. Orange-tinged carbon fiber trim is definitely attention-grabbing. Mansory also has a sport steering wheel and aluminum pedals among its aftermarket components. The company can also install custom upholstery.
If Mansory's updates aren't up to a Levante owner's taste, Startech is also bringing upgraded version of Maserati's crossover to Geneva. It doesn't has the powertrain revisions, but the body kit is a little less ostentatious.
