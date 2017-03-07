Prepare your eyes for a visual feast, Mansory is showing off its new 4XX Siracusa Spider at the Geneva Motor Show. This is it. Taking its cues from the dramatic Siracusa coupe, which we first saw more than a year ago, the open-top Spider version adds to the dramatics with even more extreme bodywork and power.

The exterior wears a redesigned body over the 488 GTB on which it’s based, naturally. The front fascia sees upgrades like a new diffuser with aggressive air inlets to give the car even better cooling, a specially designed front lip, new side skirts, carbon fiber rear-view mirror casings, and new daytime LED running lights, just to name a few.







The rear follows a similar dramatic styling scheme. The rear diffuser gains a Liquid Black carbon fiber diffuser with Italian flag colored accents, and a unique split rear spoiler with the same red, white, and green styling on top of the unique black finish. The exterior package is completed with a set of ultra-light wheels wrapped in high-performance 255/30 tires on the front, and 325/25 on the rear.

All that extra bodywork, though, comes only second to performance. The stock 3.9-liter engine has been upgraded to produce 779 horsepower (581 kilowatts) and 641 pound-feet (870 Newton-meters) of torque. From a standstill, the 4XX Spider will sprint to 62 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour) in just 2.9 seconds and continue on to a top speed of 211 mph (341 kmh).

To cope with all that extra power, Mansory made sure to add a few upgrades to the suspension. New lowering springs reduce the ride height by 20 millimeters, and a few special classic components aid in overall performance. A sports steering wheel, a redesigned center console, and new leather fitments with accent colored stitching gives the cabin a more upscale feel. No word on pricing or availability, but assume the cost will be just as ridiculous as the package itself when it does go on sale.

Source: Mansory



