Ford gave its feisty new Fiesta a few big upgrades in preparation for the 2018 model year, both inside and out. In doing so, the Blue Oval also introduced a new price tag to go along with it... at least in the U.K. The seventh-generation Ford Fiesta will start at £12,715 ($15,555) and go on sale later this spring.

That £12,715 ($15,555) represents the base Fiesta Style, while the upper-trim (and best-selling) Zetec starts at £14,215 ($17,330). The top-of-the-line Vignale and ST-Line won’t be available until the summer, the former of which starts £19,345 ($23,670). For comparison’s sake, the new Fiesta is a bit more expensive than the Polo (£12,000/$14,680), and the Vauxhall Corsa (£10,500/$12,845), though both of those cars are far from new.







Ford hasn’t announced pricing yet for the "rugged" Fiesta Active, the sporty ST-Line, or the pure performance-oriented ST. All three of those models will arrive later in the year.



The entire Fiesta range will come with a 1.0-liter EcoBoost three-cylinder engine with 99 horsepower (74 kilowatts), 123 hp (92 kW), and 138 hp (103 kW), depending on the trim. Buyers can also opt for a gasoline-fueled 1.1-liter three-cylinder with 69 hp (52 kW) or 84 hp (63 kW).

A 1.5-liter diesel offers either 84 hp (63 kW) or 118 hp (88 kW), and the hotted-up Fiesta ST will produce 197 horsepower from a 1.5-liter turbocharged three-cylinder engine. The ST will also come with a range of drive settings, including Normal, Sport, and Track.

Whatever Fiesta trim buyers do decide, they’ll be greeted with a more upscale cabin. Running Ford’s new Sync 3 software, 4.2-, 6.5-, and 8-inch touchscreen displays are available. Music lovers can get a high-end 675-watt B&O Play 10-speaker stereo system with a subwoofer in the trunk, and the option to spec a panoramic sunroof.

Sales begin in the U.K. this spring, with other models soon to follow in July.

Source: Ford



