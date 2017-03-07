By combining its existing 4.0-liter biturbo V8 and a rear-mounted electric motor, Mercedes puts the Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid in its sights.

After some very tantalizing teasers, Mercedes-Benz is finally revealing the details about its AMG GT Concept at the Geneva Motor Show, and it’s a mighty impressive machine. This is the company’s best-looking effort yet at combining sedan utility with a coupe’s curvaceous style.

The AMG GT Concept takes the existing AMG GT Coupe’s rounded shape but stretches the look for making room for two more doors. The aesthetic evokes a little of the first-generation CLS-Class by incorporating a long arch running from the windshield, over the roof, and to the rear end. The company asserts that this curvaceous styling “gives a sneak preview of the exterior design coming to the series production model.”

Mercedes-AMG GT Concept
Mercedes-AMG GT Concept

The new concept also evolves the look of the existing AMG GT models by incorporating ultra-slim headlights and a three-dimensional effect for the tail lamps. In addition, rear-facing cameras replace traditional mirrors, which makes the vehicle look even more aerodynamic. There are also active shutters in the center and side intakes for dynamically balancing aerodynamic efficiency and cooling. The central exhaust outlet adds an extra visual flourish at the back, and the location perfectly accentuates the diffuser below it.

 

 

The GT Concept combines the 4.0-liter biturbo V8 from many of AMG’s existing products and a rear-mounted electric motor. This mix provides a total system output of 805 horsepower (600 kilowatts) through the torque-vectoring all-wheel-drive system. Acceleration to 60 miles per hour (97 kilometers per hour) happens in less than three seconds, the company claims. For greener drives, the sedan can also hit the road under full electric power.

Mercedes-AMG GT Concept
Mercedes-AMG GT Concept

“This four-door coupe heralds a further extension of the AMG GT family,” according to Mercedes’ press release. Rumors suggest a production version might have the moniker GT4 and could go on sale as soon as 2018 to compete against the Porsche Panamera.

Source: Mercedes-Benz

More Mercedes-AMG GT Concept News:

Be part of something big