Lambo leverages its Forged Composite carbon fiber by using the lightweight material extensively to slice pounds off its range-topping Huracan.

Lamborghini is officially proving that the Huracán isn’t anywhere close to running out of steam by unveiling the Performante after a long (and somewhat controversial) teaser campaign. A bevy of updates make this the variant for customers who crave the ultimate performance.

The Performante has a look with inspiration from the Huracán Super Trofeo race car, especially the high-mounted exhaust and massive diffuser underneath it. Lambo uses the firm’s proprietary Forged Composite carbon fiber for the front and rear spoiler, engine cover, rear bumper, and diffuser. The lightweight components help shed 88 pounds (40 kilograms) off the regular Huracán. New active aerodynamic tech, which the company calls Aerodinamica Lamborghini Attiva, takes further advantage of those gains by switching between max-downforce or low-drag setups by adjusting flaps in the front spoiler and at the rear.

The familiar 5.2-liter V10 still sits behind the driver, but the mill now produces an impressive 630 horsepower (470 kilowatts) and 443 pound-feet (600 newton-meters). The updated engine uses titanium valves, a revised intake, and lighter exhaust. The seven-speed dual clutch transmission still sends power to the rear wheels.

The higher output and lower weight let the Performante reach 62 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour) in just 2.9 seconds and 124 mph (200 kph) in 8.9 seconds. The coupe keeps accelerating up to a top speed of 202 mph (325 kph).

Lambo has a few performance options for buyers looking for an even sharper version of the Performante. For example, magneto rheological suspension can replace the standard dampers. Variable ratio steering is also available in place of the regular setup.

More Forged Composite carbon fiber appears inside where the lightweight material appears on the air vents, paddles, door handles, and center console. There’s also a new display on the dashboard showing the status of the active aero system.

Lamborghini is putting the Performante on sale this summer. Prices (excluding taxes) are as follows: $274,390 in the United States, 195,040 euros in Europe, 173,271 pounds in the United Kingdom, 3,850,000 renminbi in China, and 31,638,800 yen in Japan.

Source: Lamborghini

