Variable space concept meets individually tailored dynamic performance: BMW M Performance Parts for the new BMW 5 Series Touring.

In the second model of the new BMW 5 Series, Sheer Driving Pleasure can once again be enhanced raised to the level of intense motor racing feeling by means of specific accessory products in the area of drive, suspension, aerodynamics and cockpit.

Munich. Intelligent functionality is the great strength of the new BMW 5 Series Touring. But whether in day-to-day use or on longer trips, it stands out not just due to its comfort and versatility but also thanks to its enhanced driving pleasure derived from optimised engine and suspension technology. This sporty character can be specifically underscored by means of BMW M Performance accessories available as of the market launch of the new BMW 5 Series Touring. These ensure not just an individually tailored boost in agility and dynamic performance but also a distinctive, athletic appearance. The new BMW 5er Touring with M Performance Parts sees its world premiere at the 2017 Geneva Motor Show.

With their first-hand technological expertise, the BMW M Performance Power Kitsprovide a perfectly dosed increase in power for the engine in question, increasing driving performance but without influencing fuel consumption and exhaust emissions according to the EU test cycle. A BMW Power and Sound Kit is offered from market launch for the 6-cylinder petrol engine model BMW 540i xDrive Touring (combined fuel consumption: 7.7 – 7.3 l/100 km; combined CO2 emissions: 177 – 167 g/km) which increases output by 25 kW/34 hp to 265 kW/360 hp and raises maximum torque by 50 Nm to 500 Nm. This also optimises the engine’s response and pulling power. What is more, spirited power delivery is accompanied by a striking, sporty sound thanks to the perfectly matched silencer system.

The BMW M Performance exhaust system is also available as a separate accessory product – both for the BMW 540i xDrive Touring and the BMW 530i Touring (combined fuel consumption: 6.3 – 5.8 l/100 km; combined CO2 emissions: 143 – 133 g/km). The BMW M Performance diesel exhaust system is offered for the diesel models BMW 530d Touring (combined fuel consumption: 5.1 – 4.7 l/100 km; combined CO2 emissions: 134 – 124 g/km), BMW 530d xDrive Touring (combined fuel consumption: 5.7 – 5.3 l/100 km; combined CO2 emissions: 149 – 139 g/km) and BMW 520d Touring (combined fuel consumption: 4.9 – 4.5 l/100 km; combined CO2 emissions: 129 – 119 g/km). In all models, the respective stainless steel sports silencer not only ensures a characteristic sound but also adds an attractive touch of visual flair. Depending on engine type and equipment, it comes with either round or trapezoid tailpipe trims in chrome or carbon fibre. The trapezoid tailpipe trims are also available as separate accessories for all model versions of the new BMW 5 Series Touring.

The retrofit products in the suspension category help optimise sprint capacity, handling precision on bends and brake performance so as to achieve dynamic performance in true BMW M style. The BMW M Performance sports brake system available for the BMW 5 Series Touring offers a particularly high level of thermal resilience, thereby ensuring a constant deceleration effect even when driving in highly dynamic style. These qualities are achieved by means of inner vented, perforated lightweight construction brake discs with 4-piston fixed caliper brakes made of aluminium on the front axle and single-piston floating caliper brakes on the rear axle. Red brake calipers serve as a visual indication of the fact that the design is derived from motor racing. They particularly come into their own in combination with the 20-inch BMW M Performance light alloy wheels. These feature a dual-level double-spoke design and are available entirely in the colour Orbit Grey or in a Bi-Color finish. The weight-optimised forged aluminium wheels have mixed tyres in the sizes 245/35 R20 on the front axle and 275/30 R20 on the rear axle, complete with emergency running properties.

The driving characteristics and appearance of the new BMW 5 Series Touring can also be enhanced by means of model-specific BMW M Performance Parts in the product category of aerodynamics. The precisely harmonised components for the exterior are offered as a supplement to the M sports package. Here the range includes attachment parts for the front bumper in carbon fibre and a dual-section diffuser insert for the rear apron. The lower section of the rear diffuser is available both in hand-crafted carbon fibre as well as in a more discreet version made of polyurethane (PUR), which can be painted according to customer preference. This paint finish option is also available for the matt black side sill attachments made of PUR. Further visual highlights can be added in the form of BMW M Performance exterior mirror caps in carbon fibre, the black BMW M Performance radiator grille, black BMW M Performance bars for the brake air channels, side sill stickers with M Performance inscription and BMW M Performance accent strips.

A particular attraction from the cockpit area is the BMW M Performance sports steering wheel. In vehicles with an 8-speed Steptronic sports transmission the latter comes with shift paddles for manual gear selection. With its rim in Alcantara complete with silver-grey cross-stitch seam and red central marking at the 12 o’clock, position, the BMW M Performance sports steering ensures intense motor sport steering in the new BMW 5 Series Touring at all times – not just on winding country roads.

All components are fully subject to the high BMW Group standards in terms of material selection, design and quality of workmanship. What is more, retrofitting these items has no impact whatsoever on the warranty terms as applicable to the vehicle in question. The BMW M Performance products form part of the Original BMW Accessories program, sold and installed through the BMW dealer network, BMW sales subsidiaries and BMW Service Partners.

The model-specific BMW M Performance accessories are offered to coincide with the launch of the new BMW 5 Series Touring.