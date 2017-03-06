540i xDrive version muscles up with extra power to match the more aggressive styling.

Bavarian Motor Works introduced the all-new 5 Series Touring a little over a month ago and now it’s ready to give its posh family hauler the full-on M Performance treatment. Bringing an assortment of sporty bits both inside and out, the upgraded midsize wagon is celebrating its world debut this week at the Geneva Motor Show.

Starting on the outside, the slightly more aggressive body kit encompasses front bumper add-ons made from carbon fiber along with a rear diffuser, which can be had with the same composition for its lower section or from polyurethane. Side sill attachments are also part of the package, as are the carbon fiber side mirror caps and the black kidney grille. Rounding off the visual tweaks are the M Performance bars for the brake air channels and a bunch of accent strips and the compulsory badges.

To spice things up even further, BMW has kitted the 5 Series Touring with lightweight 20-inch alloys available either in Orbit Grey or with a fancier two-tone look. These forged aluminum wheels come wrapped in mixed tires measuring 245/35 R20 at the front axle and 275/30 R20 rubbers at the back. At an additional cost, buyers can ask the German marque to throw in an upgraded braking system for superior stopping power.

Needless to say, all of these upgrades mirror those of the sedan pictured below:

2017 BMW 5 Series Touring with M Performance parts
2017 BMW 5 Series with M Performance kit
2017 BMW 5 Series Touring with M Performance parts
2017 BMW 5 Series with M Performance kit

Once inside the cabin, the first thing you’ll notice is going to be the Alcantara-wrapped M Performance steering wheel, which in the models equipped with the eight-speed automatic transmission will come with shift paddles to manually change gears.

You might also like:

To match the visual upgrades, BMW is providing the 540i xDrive Touring model with an optional performance power kit for the turbocharged straight-six 3.0-liter engine. It adds 34 horsepower (25 kilowatts) and 37 pound-feet (50 Newton-meters) of torque for a total of 360 hp (265 kW) and 369 lb-ft (500 Nm). Besides packing more muscle, the engine will provide better response and pulling power, along with a more aggressive exhaust soundtrack.

Speaking of which, an optional M Performance exhaust system is available not only for the 540i xDrive, but also for the lesser 530i and even for the diesel-powered 520d and the 530d / 530d xDrive. Regardless of model, the exhaust comes with a stainless steel sports silencer and generates a more powerful tone.

All of these goodies are going to be available from day one, meaning you’ll be able to add them once the 5 Series Touring is going to be launched in your country.

Source: BMW

Be part of something big