The Aston Martin Red Bull hypercar will be called Valkyrie, the firm has announced, continuing a run of high-performance Aston Martin ‘V’ cars that dates back to 1951. The Valkyrie name also ensures we no longer have to refer to Aston’s upcoming hypercar by the AM-RB 001 codename.

The first Aston Martin V-car was the Vantage, and more recent models include Virage, Vanquish and Vulcan. Valkyrie, reckons Aston’s chief creative officer Marek Reichman, captures the drama of the ultimate Aston Martin. The British car firm’s names have deep meaning, he says, and “need to inspire and excite. To tell a story and enrich a narrative that stretches back some 104-years.

“The Aston Martin Valkyrie is an incredibly special car that demands an equally remarkable name; an uncompromising car that leaves nothing in reserve. The connotations of power and honor, of being chosen by the Gods are so evocative, and so pertinent to a car that only a fortunate few will ever experience.”





So what exactly is Valkyrie? According to Old Norse mythology, they are ‘female figures who select who may live and who may die in battle’: it literally means ‘chooser of the slain’. Charitably, Valkyrie bring half of those slain on the battlefield to Valhalla, the afterlife governed by Odin, Ruler of the Gods. Now we know.

The Aston Martin Valkyrie, a hypercar being co-developed with Red Bull Technologies, AF Racing and several other big names in automotive technology, is due to launch later in 2017. And if you want one, sorry: all 150 have already sold out...

Source: Aston Martin