Crushed diamonds make the exterior glisten and gives the owner bragging rights for the ultimate opulence.

If riding around in a Rolls-Royce doesn’t do enough to demonstrate a person’s wealth, then the Ghost Elegance premiering at the Geneva Motor Show takes the ostentatious luxury to even more obscene levels. This ultra-premium version of the sedan from Rolls’ Bespoke service features actual diamond dust in the paint for making the car really glitter in the light.

The Ghost Elegance is the product of someone going to Rolls-Royce Bespoke and asking for something unique. After two months of development, the team in Rolls’ paint shop came up with a mix that placed 1,000 crushed diamonds into a shade that the company named Diamond Stardust. The exterior also features Mugello Red and Black pinstripes running down the side. Matching hand-painted crimson accents appear on the 21-inch wheels.

Figuring out how to incorporate the diamonds into the paint while keeping the finish smooth to the touch wasn’t easy. The company eventually decided to add an additional layer of clear coat that protected the precious stones. The extra process caused an extra two days for applying the extra coat and another day for hand-detailing it.

The buyer doesn’t scrimp on the interior after ordering the unique diamond-infused paint for the outside. Up front, the chauffeur has black leather seats with Mugello Red stitching, and Tudor Oak wood veneer. The rear occupants sit in Selby Grey leather seats with more Mugello Red trim.

Rolls will bring a few older products to Geneva, too. For example, the Dawn Inspired by Fashion will be there with its offerings of Mugello Red, Cobalto Blue, and Mandarin roof finishes. The Wraith Black Badge will also be there – read our First Drive for an idea of what its like from behind the wheel.

Visitors to Rolls stand in Geneva will also be able to see an art installation by Charles Kaisin. The piece will include 3,000 identical hand-crafted origami pieces that will cascade down from the ceiling.

Motor1 will have a team in Geneva for full coverage from the event.

Source: Rolls-Royce

