The Geneva Motor Show generally caters mostly to debuts from European automakers, but Chevrolet is there with the Camaro Track Concept from the U.S. of A. Chevy’s ultra-brief teaser positions the hardcore pony car as its “latest street outlaw and weekend track day warrior.”

The Bowtie’s teaser doesn’t tell us much more, but the body kit on the lime green Camaro under the tarp has a strong resemblance to the existing SS trim with the high-performance 1LE package. Perhaps Chevy is bringing this equipment to Europe under a different name.





If the Camaro Track Concept is largely the SS model with the 1LE package, European customers would get quite a potent pony car. In the U.S, the option sharpens the model’s on-road manners with a magnetic ride control suspension, electronically controlled limited-slip differential, Brembo six-piston brakes, and additional cooling. An available recording system lets buyers experience their fast laps again when away from the track. The styling also looks meaner with the inclusion of 20-inch forged aluminum wheels with Goodyear Eagle F1 Supercar tires and satin black exterior trim. Inside, front occupants sit in heavily bolstered Recaro seats, and the driver grips a suede-covered steering wheel.

The Camaro is already available directly from Chevy in some European markets. However, buyers there can’t currently get the 1LE package. Perhaps the Bowtie sees the Ford Mustang’s success there and imagines adding a hotter model of its pony car as a relatively easy way to boost sales.

The Geneva Motor Show opens to the press on March 7, so we could have more details about Camaro Track Concept very soon. If nothing else, the American pony car provides a change of scenery from the plethora of European machines debuting in Switzerland this year. Motor1 has a team at the event, so look for full coverage about all of the premieres.

On the other side of the pond, Chevy is prepping the 1LE package for the already hardcore ZL1. The option focuses the pony car for the track by overhauling the suspension components, carbon fiber body parts, and lighter wheels. In all, the components knock 60 pounds off the standard model and allegedly shave three seconds off the lap time around General Motors’ Milford Road Course test circuit.

Source: Chevrolet via Motor Authority