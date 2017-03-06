Hide press release Show press release

World premiere at the Geneva Auto Show 2017



BRABUS BUSINESS LOUNGE for the Mercedes-Benz V-Class



BRABUS has been one of the pioneers in the development of business and multimedia concepts on wheels.

At the Geneva Auto Show 2017, the highly innovative and all-new BRABUS BUSINESS LOUNGE for the current Mercedes V-Class (W 447) is now celebrating its world premiere.

The passenger compartment, separated from the driver's cab by a partition wall with integrated TV, offers maximum comfort in the rear: The VIP Business power seats are infinitely adjustable from sitting to sleeping position and create a first-class travel experience. To meet the digital requirements of customers living a modern lifestyle, the BRABUS engineers integrated state-of-the-art infotainment technologies.



Connectivity features such as the BRABUS MEDIA CENTER in conjunction with the BRABUS CLOUD, which allows integrating smartphones, tablets, or notebooks independent of their operating-system, create a perfect digital and mobile work experience. Modern streaming and gaming applications such as a fully integrated Apple TV module or a Sony PlayStation 4 Pro provide perfect entertainment. The entire vehicle interior is operated from a newly developed central touch screen controller, the BRABUS TOUCH CONTROL PANEL.

With an integrated refrigerator, a coffeemaker, a bar compartment and hot/cold cup holders, BRABUS fulfills frequent customer requests for more hospitality features in the vehicle.

The innovative and brand-new feature BRABUS MAGIC GLASS protects the privacy of the passengers in the BRABUS Business Lounge. It allows turning the windows in the passenger compartment opaque on the outside at the touch of a button. The luxurious van with sporty-elegant BRABUS bodywork conversion and tailor-made Monoblock 19-inch wheels always cuts a striking figure.



Maximum comfort, cutting-edge ambience, maximum connectivity: that is what passengers of the BRABUS BUSINESS LOUNGE based on the current Mercedes-Benz V-Class (W447) with extra-long wheelbase can experience. It is celebrating its world premiere at the 87th Geneva Auto Show. At the heart of the VIP passenger area in the rear are two power-adjustable VIP Business seats with power-extendible and power-retractable footrests. Like on long-distance flights in business class, the seats can be infinitely adjusted between sitting and sleeping position. Of course, these VIP Business seats are also heated and ventilated. In addition, they offer a massage function and adjustable lumbar support.



All functions of the seats and the whole interior can be controlled with the BRABUS TOUCH CONTROL PANEL, an all-new central touch screen controller developed by BRABUS from scratch. It is integrated into the side paneling right next to the seats of the two VIP passengers. The BRABUS TOUCH CONTROL PANEL also activates the gimballed LED reading lights integrated into the headliner. For storing personal items, the center console between the rear seats is fitted with the BRABUS SAFE BOX, which can only be opened electrically after entering a passcode on the BRABUS TOUCH CONTROL PANEL.



The BRABUS TOUCH CONTROL PANEL also allows the passengers to operate the partition wall. They can raise and lower either the 40-inch screen centered in the partition wall or a glass pane. Perfectly integrated into the partition wall there are two power and fold-away assistant's seats that can accommodate two additional passengers on short-distance trips. Similarly to the other interior functions they are controlled via the BRABUS TOUCH CONTROL PANEL.

Smartphones, tablets and notebooks feel right at home in the BRABUS Business Lounge: The BRABUS MEDIA CENTER, a central infotainment-system controlled by the passengers with the help of a touch-screen in the middle console of the passenger compartment enables the playback of videos, music, presentations, and all other common forms of media content on the 40 inch TV screen or the custom made HiFi-sound-system.

In case passengers want to connect their own devices to the BRABUS BUSINESS LOUNGE the on-board Wifi-network enables a connection to the BRABUS CLOUD and play content from their smartphones or tablets through the multimedia system of the BRABUS BUSINESS LOUNGE or download content made available to

them in the BRABUS CLOUD. An LTE router furthermore provides the passengers with an Internet connection. Molds for induction charging for selected smartphones are incorporated into the right and left side paneling.



Additionally the passengers can access media content from a Sony PlayStation 4, an Apple TV module, the BRABUS Media Player or from the Internet via LTE high-speed router. Of course, the screen can also show the image from the van's outside car-camera system, which is likewise part of the BRABUS BUSINESS LOUNGE standard equipment.

The BRABUS upholstery shop crafts the entire interior using exclusive BRABUS fine leather and in so doing fulfills all requirements on functionality and comfort. There are virtually no limits set for individual customer requests regarding the interior color and design. To this end, Alcantara and especially soft and breathable BRABUS Mastik leather in any color imaginable are combined with classy wood or sporty genuine carbon-fibre elements.

The vehicle for the world premiere at the Geneva Auto Show impresses with a very modern combination of white and black leather in conjunction with blue piping. BRABUS MAGIC GLASS, a system that replaces conventional curtains in an innovative way, provides the rear passengers with perfect privacy. The side and rear windows of the BRABUS BUSINESS LOUNGE as well as the glass partition behind the driver's cab can be darkened electriconically via the BRABUS TOUCH CONTROL PANEL. When either glass partition or 40 inch screen are deployed within the partition wall, the rear passengers can use the on-board intercom named BRABUS CAR TALKER to communicate with the driver.

A generously sized refrigerator, a stylishly integrated coffeemaker as well as hot/cold cup holders that can keep beverages hot or cold provide the guests in the BRABUS BUSINESS LOUNGE with drinks and snacks.

The BRABUS BUSINESS LOUNGE based on the current Mercedes-Benz V-Class (W447) also cuts an extravagant figure from the outside. The BRABUS aerodynamic-enhancement kit is manufactured in OEM quality from PUR, ensuring a precise fit and problem-free paintability. To give the van a more striking face, the BRABUS designers developed attachments for the side air intakes and a front spoiler that mounts to the lower section of the bumper. Thanks to its sophisticated shape, this aerodynamic-enhancement component reduces lift on the front axle at high speeds for further optimized handling stability.

The BRABUS designers developed a three-piece cladding for the rear bumper, which on the left and right side provides the perfect backdrop for the four tailpipes of the BRABUS stainless sports exhaust, and with its center section designed to look like a diffusor lends the van a markedly sporty yet elegant rear appearance.

The tailor-made BRABUS Monoblock alloys, available in four different designs and with diameters of 18 or 19 inches, also play a major role in the sporty-elegant appearance of the refined van. The largest independently safety-certified variant features 8.5Jx19 wheels. The show car in Geneva shows two wheel families, the BRABUS Monoblock F with cross-spoke design and the BRABUS Monoblock T styling with five double spokes. The optimal high-performance tires of size 255/40 ZR 19 front and back are supplied by technology partners Continental, Pirelli or YOKOHAMA.

To improve the active driving safety of the exclusive van further without compromising the ride quality, the BRABUS suspension engineers developed special sport springs calibrated to work with the production shocks. They lower the ride height of the V-Class by about 15 to 25 millimeters (0.6 to 1 in) depending on the model.

This also makes the van ready for the owner's wish for more power. For the Mercedes V 250 d, the BRABUS engine specialists developed the PowerXtra D4 performance kit. The plug-and-play module bumps the power output of the four-cylinder common-rail turbo diesel engine by 33 kW / 45 HP (44 bhp) and boosts peak torque by 70 Nm (52 lb-ft).

A new peak torque of 510 Nm (376 lb-ft) between 1,400 and 2,400 rpm delivers superior in-gear acceleration that lets the BRABUS BUSINESS LOUNGE master any traffic situation with ease. The rated power output jumps from standard 140 kW / 190 HP to 173 kW / 235 HP (188 to 232 bhp). As a result, the van accelerates from rest to 100 km/h (62 mph) in just 8.8 seconds and reaches a top speed of 210 km/h (130 mph).

All BRABUS components are backed by the three-year, 100,000-kilometer/62,000-mile BRABUS Tuning Warranty.



Starting in March 2017, the BRABUS BUSINESS LOUNGE based on the Mercedes-Benz V-Class (W447) in the V 250 d variant with extra-long wheelbase is available as a complete vehicle at a price of 298,000 euro (export price excluding VAT, ex-factory Bottrop). Alternatively, any vehicle already in customer hands can be converted to this specification.