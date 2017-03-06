The third and possibly the last teaser Mercedes-Benz has prepared for its new GT four-door sports car shines a light on the concept’s high-tech headlamps through a GIF. Joining the two-door coupe and cabrio GT models, the more practical Geneva showcar serves as a sneak preview of a production model set to battle the Porsche Panamera.

The new arrival in the company’s growing lineup effectively means the CLS is not considered as a direct adversary of the model from Stuttgart, prompting Mercedes to do a four-door sporty sedan part of the GT family to fully go up against the model bearing the Porsche crest.

Technical specifications are not available at this point, but all of the teasers so far have revealed an aggressive design with a huge rear diffuser and a massive single exhaust mounted in the center. Factoring in the fender flares, large alloy wheels, Panamericana grille, and the sizeable vents, it means the GT Concept packs some serious heat.

The teaser clip published yesterday revealed the Geneva-bound vehicle will be electrified considering the side cameras featured “EQ Power” lettering as a nod to the company's new "EQ" division of alternatively powered cars. It won’t be a pure electric concept since the aforementioned exhaust tip indicates it will employ a combustion engine. In other words, the GT Concept will adopt a hybrid powertrain and will likely provide a glimpse of a Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid adversary. It remains to be seen whether the concept’s ICE will be a biturbo 4.0-liter V8 borrowed from the road-going AMG GT coupe and cabrio models or the car will use a different engine.

We won’t have to wait too long to find out as Mercedes is going to fully reveal the concept tomorrow on the dawn of the 2017 Geneva Motor Show.

Motor1 will be on location to take live shots of the AMG GT four-door sports car concept and will also have images straight from the show floor of all big debuts.

Source: Mercedes-Benz