The video submission contest backed by Tesla will end on May 8.

Last week, a 10-year old-girl by the name of Bria Loveday rose to Internet fame with her suggestion to host a fan-made commercial competition, which was sent along to Tesla CEO Elon Musk.

Musk almost immediately replied, via Twitter:

 

News of a 10-year-old influencing Musk and Tesla went viral, with interviews of Bria popping up everywhere.

Tesla’s creative team swung into action and got the ball rolling and never looked back. The result is Tesla’s first-ever fan-made commercial competition.

Bring on Project Loveday

Tesla says the contest will run from now through May 8. Winning entries will be selected on May 22. Here’s how the winning prizes will be broken down:

  • Winner Prizes (10): The top 10 winning Submissions will be featured and shared on Tesla’s social media channels.
  • Top 3 Winner Prizes (3): The top 3 winning Submissions will receive additional promotion across social media channels.
  • Grand Prize Winner (1): The Entrant with the top winning Submission will be invited to and introduced at a future Tesla product launch event. Tesla will pay for reasonable travel expenses and accommodations for 2 people for 2 nights.

There are some guidelines for entry posted at this link, but the general idea though is exactly what you’d think it would be. Make a commercial related to Tesla and submit your entry (uploaded to YouTube) for a chance to be selected.

You’ll find the submit video tab here.

The terms and conditions are attached in the press release section below.

Source: InsideEVs

