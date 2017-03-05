By now, most of the connected world is aware of the 10-year-old girl who penned a letter to Tesla CEO Elon Musk. The letter asked if Musk and Tesla would do a fan-made commercial competition. Musk responded to the letter with this Tweet:

Over the last few days, Bria Loveday (the 10-year-old who sent the letter to Musk) became a star. Following our exclusive report, local news outlets picked up the story and sought out Bria for some comments.

Here’s the Channel 4 Click On Detroit video:







Local Channel 7 WXYZ Detroit picked up the story too. Here’s the video coverage:







But the real moment of stardom came when Good Morning America (ABC News) got in touch with InsideEVs writer Steven Loveday (father of Bria) to set up a live (via Skype) appearance on the highly viewed morning show. Check out that video here:







Several phone interviews have been conducted too. So, how does 10-year-old Bria respond to all this immediate fame? Well, she’s thrilled to have received her free Tesla swag she kindly asked for. Here are a few images of her in her new Tesla gear:

And she says Tesla informed her that work is underway on the fan-made commercial competition, with a formal announcement expected soon, but rather than me telling all of the story, why not turn it over to Bria…

Now, if only Tesla would send that free car to Bria to begin working on her own fan-made commercial…one can dream, right?