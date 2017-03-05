The automotive world will turn its attention to Geneva, Switzerland this week, as the biggest auto show of 2017 (so far) prepares to kick off. Unlike Detroit and Chicago, the Geneva show features all global brands, not to mention a ton of specialty tuners. There is going to be a ton of news coming out of Geneva this week, and we’ll bring it all to you, live. Follow along on our Geneva Motor Show landing page for everything. Here’s a preview look at everything we’re expecting to see.

Alpine

A110

Alpine’s back, baby. After years of teasing, the French marque has revived its beloved sports car in the form of the A110, honoring the model with the same name that was produced between 1961 and 1977. Apart from the obvious, and beautiful, retro design cues, it’s rumored to weigh just 2,204 pounds (1,000 kilograms) and produce as much as 300 horsepower. We’ll know all the details for sure when it takes the stage in Geneva.

Aston Martin

AM-RB 001, DB11 by Q, Vanquish S, Q Concept

Aston Martin has a lot planned for Geneva. Along with the arrival of the AM-RB 001, the company will debut its new Vanquish S and Volante, both good for 600 horsepower, as well as a new DB11 by Q, which features a custom Zaffre Blue paint scheme. We’ve also heard rumors about a special Q Concept, the identity of which remains to be seen.

Audi

RS 3, RS Q5, RS Q8 Concept

A facelifted version of the 400-hp RS 3 is guaranteed to debut in Geneva, but Audi might have some other RS hotness, as well. The company pretty much confirmed its plans to build an RS version of the new Q5 crossover, and a hotter version of the Q8 Concept that debuted at the Detroit Auto Show could be on the show stand, too.

Bentley

Mulliner Madness

With nothing brand-new to show, Bentley is bringing a pair of exclusive Mulliner creations to Geneva. Both the Bentayga SUV and Mulsanne sedan will be on display with the opulence turned up to 11 – who wouldn’t want gold badges? Oh, and if you were hoping to see the new Continental GT in Geneva, sit tight and wait for the Frankfurt show later this year.

BMW

5 Series Touring, 4 Series facelift

The longroof 5 Series will be the most important BMW debut, even though we’ve already seen it. Slightly facelifted versions of the 4 Series family will also be on hand, as well as the teensy-weensy nip/tuck to the M3. But if you’re looking for more BMW hotness, there’s always...

BMW Alpina

B3 Biturbo S, B4 Biturbo S, B5 Touring

Alpina is upping the ante with more powerful versions of its B3 Biturbo sedan and B4 Biturbo coupe and convertible with the addition of the S Trim. The two will produce 440 hp and 486 pound-feet of torque, a bump over the standard Biturbo’s 410 hp and 442 lb-ft. Alpina will also show its new B5 Touring – think of it as an alternative to an M5 wagon – which should have at least 600 hp underhood.

Citroën

C-Aircross, Space Tourer

A pair of concepts will grace the Citroën stand in Geneva: the C-Aircross and SpaceTourer (cool names, guys). Both are pretty rugged, the C-Aircross being a lifted take on the new C3 hatchback. The SpaceTourer, on the other hand, is a rugged, people-mover-style vehicle for outdoorsy types. Sadly, both will only be seen indoors during the Geneva expo.

Dacia

Logan MCV Stepway, Summit models

Good news! Renault’s budget brand, Dacia, has a couple of announcements in Geneva. First, there’s the Logan MCV Stepway, a high-riding, super-functional version of the Logan. On top of that, Dacia is introducing range-topping Summit models for a number of its cars – this may be a low-cost brand, but that doesn’t mean there can’t be extra niceties across the board.

DS

7 Crossback

DS, the more luxurious side of Citroen, will show its 7 Crossback crossover in Switzerland. It’s got a chic, yet purposeful design, and a plug-in hybrid powertrain, good for 300 hp. DS says the 7 can operate in a full-electric mode for up to 37 miles (59 kilometers). And don’t worry, if a PHEV powertrain isn’t your cup of tea, the DS 7 can be had with more conventional gasoline and diesel engines, as well.

Ferrari

812 Superfast

We might not love the name, but it’s hard to find fault with the rest of the Ferrari 812 Superfast package. First of all, look at it. Perhaps more importantly, the F12’s 6.3-liter V8 has been swapped out for a 6.5-liter engine, making a full 800 hp. Sprinting from 0 to 62 miles per hour (0-100 kph) will take less than three seconds, on its way to a top speed of 211 mph (340 kph). Superfast, indeed.

Ford

Fiesta, Fiesta ST

Ford’s B-segment Fiesta gets a full refresh in Geneva, though we’ve known about the series models since November. Three- and five-door versions will be available, in Titanium, Vignale, Active (crossover-ish), and ST-Line trims. Of course, there will also be the full-on Fiesta ST, with 197 hp and 214 lb-ft from a tiny 1.5-liter engine.

Honda

Civic Type R

After lots of teasing, Honda will finally show the production-spec Civic Type R in Geneva. We don’t expect it to look too different from the prototype we’ve already seen, complete with three exhaust tips, bulges and flares everywhere, and a massive wing on the rear end. Turbo power and a six-speed manual transmission will surely be on offer. We’ll have the final specs in the very near future.

Hyundai

i30 Wagon

Just last month, Hyundai showed us the Elantra GT, the Americanized version of the i30 hatchback that’s sold overseas. But there’s another version of the i30 that’s coming to market, too: the i30 Wagon, which we’ll see in Geneva this week. It has the same powertrains and interior as the regular i30, just a bit more space out back.

Infiniti

Project Black S

We like the Infiniti Q60, especially in 400-hp Red Sport guise. But thanks to a partnership with Renault F1, Infiniti will bring a 500-hp, conceptual take on its Q60 to Geneva, called Project Black S. The engine is actually the same 400-hp unit from the Red Sport, but an electric motor will boost output to somewhere around the 500 mark. A more aggressive appearance and a nice wing out back drives home the new concept’s added performance, as well.

Jaguar

I-Pace, XF Sportbrake?

We saw Jaguar’s smaller CUV concept, the electric I-Pace, in Los Angeles last November. It’s essentially unchanged for its European debut, though Jaguar has painted it in a lovely shade of red for the occasion. We don’t know this next part for sure, but Jaguar could show the next XF Sportbrake in Geneva, too. We know it’s coming – and coming to the U.S., too – but we have yet to see it officially debut.

Koenigsegg

Regera, Agera RS Gryphon

A total of 4,360 horsepower will take center stage at the Koenigsegg stand when doors open to Geneva. The first two customer Regeras, each one with 1,500 horsepower (1,118 kilowatts), and a bespoke Agera RS Gryphon with 1,360 horsepower (1,014 kilowatts) will be on display.

Lamborghini

Huracán Performante

The hype around this car has been impressive. It’s not even out yet, but Lamborghini has apparently already set a new record for sports car lap times on the Nürburgring Nordschleife. The Performante has a number of aerodynamic tweaks, and is 90 pounds lighter than the current model. It retains the Huracan’s 5.2-liter V10, and power should be increased by as much as 40 hp. This one should be hot.

Land Rover

Range Rover Velar

You’d almost never know this shares its platform with a Jaguar F-Pace. The Range Rover Velar slots between the Evoque and the Sport in Land Rover’s lineup, so and this middle-child puts a swoopy shape on top of the Jaguar crossover’s chassis. It’s luxurious and stylish, has gasoline and diesel options, and goes on sale in the U.S. this summer, priced around $50,000.

Lexus

LS 500h, RC F GT3

The brand-new Lexus LS sedan debuted in Detroit this past January, and we’ll see its hybrid counterpart in Geneva. The 500h will use Lexus’ new multi-stage hybrid system, which combines two electric motors with a 3.5-liter V6 – similar to what we’ve tested in the LC 500h. The LS 500h should be able to cruise on full electricity at speeds up to 87 mph. If you’re looking for something a bit more exciting, the RC F GT3 will also be on display – the race-ready version of the RC, and the production version of the race concept that debuted a few years ago.

McLaren

720S

Though we’ve mostly already seen the new 720S in the sheet metal, the newest addition to the McLaren lineup will make its debut at the Geneva Motor Show. Under the hood will be a new 4.0-liter biturbo V8 – which we assume will be producing somewhere around 720 horsepower – along with a variety of new features, including dihedral doors and a folding instrument cluster.

Mercedes-Benz

E-Class Cabriolet, AMG Concept, AMG E63 Wagon, Maybach G650 Landaulet, and some special editions

Mercedes has a ton of stuff in store for Geneva, most of which we’ve already seen. The big unknown is the AMG Concept that was teased this weekend, which should be some sort of four-door take on the GT sports coupe. In addition to that, we’ll see the droptop E-Class Cabriolet, the outrageously opulent G650 Landaulet, the super-fast AMG E63 Wagon, and special versions of various AMG models.

Mitsubishi

Eclipse Cross

It may share the same name, but the new Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross shares little else with the sports car that came before it. But that’s okay. Power comes courtesy of a turbocharged 1.5-liter engine, and equipped with all-wheel drive and an eight-speed Sport Mode with manual override, it should be plenty of fun, at least for an SUV.

Opel

Insignia, Crossland X

Opel’s new midsize Insignia sedan is a hell of a looker, and it’ll debut in both Grand Sport sedan and Sports Tourer wagon forms in Geneva. For us in the U.S., we’ll be waiting for the Insignia to come over as the new Buick Regal, which is scheduled to debut at the New York Auto Show in April. Beyond the Insignia, Opel will show its Crossland-X MPV, a competitor for the Renault Captur and Peugeot 2008.

Pagani

Huayra Roadster

Just when you thought the Huayra couldn’t any more beautiful, Pagani goes and shows us this. The new Huayra Roadster will debut at the Geneva Motor Show, and apart from a stunningly beautiful design, it will come with an AMG-sourced 764-hp V12 and a price tag of $2.4 million (€2.28). Not that you can buy one anyways.

Peugeot

Instinct

This svelte wagon will likely never see the light of day, but holy moly, is it a looker. Called Instinct, Peugeot’s Geneva concept has cameras mounted within the LED headlights that scan the road ahead and send information to the car’s driver assistance systems. And while the Instinct is a fully autonomous car, the driver still has the ability to take control at any point. In theory, anyway.

Porsche

Panamera Sport Turismo, Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid, 911 GT3?

Porsche. Panamera. Wagon. It’s real, in the form of the production-spec Sport Turismo that broke the internet last week. It’s everything we love about the Panamera hatchback, in a traditional wagon shape. This thing should be a total hit in Geneva. Other new Panamera models will be on hand, too, including the new Turbo S E-Hybrid version. Rumor has it we might also see the updated 911 GT3, too.

Quant

48Volt

The small company Nanoflowcell out of Switzerland has been building futurist concept cars for years – but could the 48Volt be the game changer we’ve been waiting for? That remains to be seen. Still, the company says its newest vehicle is good for 750 horsepower and a range of 620 miles (1,000 kilometers). We’ll believe it when we see it.

Renault

Surprise EV, Captur, Koleos, Alaskan

We have no idea what kind of new EV Renault is bringing to the Geneva Motor Show. The only information we have to go on is a short press release, stating, “Renault, Europe’s number one electric vehicle brand, takes the wraps off an EV surprise.” We’ll know more in a couple of days. We’ll also see a facelifted version of the Captur crossover, as well as the new Koleos and Alaskan models.

Skoda

Octavia RS 245, Citigo, Rapid

Skoda will show a few small updates in Geneva, including the facelifted Rapid and the Fabia with its new 1.0-liter engine. The diminutive Citigo gets better tech and some all exterior tweaks. But most importantly, the Octavia RS 245 will bow this week, with 245 horsepower, making it the most powerful version of the Octavia yet.

SsangYong

XAVL Concept

SsangYong always has some sort of weird SUV debut up its sleeve for Geneva, and this year is no different. This time around, we’ll see the XAVL, which stands for eXciting Authentic Vehicle Long. Catchy name, right? It’s just a concept for now, and follows in the footsteps of the shorter XAV that debuted at the 2015 Frankfurt Motor Show.

Subaru

XV / Crosstrek

Depending on where you live, it’s either the XV or the Crosstrek. But no matter what you call it, it’s the lifted version of the new Impreza that we drove late last year. Expect a rugged, high-riding version of Subaru’s compact hatch, with carryover powertrain options and interior treatments.

Suzuki

Swift

Suzuki might be dead in the U.S., but in other markets, it lives on. At the Geneva show, we’ll see the fourth-generation Swift hatchback. We don’t know much right now, only that both front- and all-wheel drive versions will be offered, with a turbocharged 1.0-liter engine powering the RS. A new Vitara is in the works, as well, but we don’t think that’ll be ready in time for Geneva.

Toyota

i-Tril Concept, Yaris

An electric city car, the new i-Tril Concept should follow in the footsteps of the weird, leaning i-Road from a few years ago. But while the i-Road used a one-seat layout, the i-Tril is expected to offer seating for multiple people. Toyota will also show the new Yaris in Geneva, including a 210-hp hot version.

Volkswagen

Arteon, Tiguan Allspace

Editor Adrian Padeanu said it best: “Get ready to meet the Passat’s hot sister.” The Arteon will officially replace the CC in Volkswagen’s lineup, likely based on the underpinnings of the European-spec Passat sedan. Teasers show a shape that’s been heavily influenced by the Sport Coupe Concept GTE from two years ago – not that we’re complaining. Volkswagen will also show its long-wheelbase Tiguan in Geneva, called the Allspace. This is essentially the European version of the U.S. Tiguan unveiled in Detroit.

Volvo

XC60

We’re expecting good things here. If Volvo’s new XC90, S90, and V90 are anything to go on, the midsize XC60 will likely be quite a looker. It’ll likely use the company’s efficient Drive-E four-cylinder powertrains, and have a spacious, gorgeous interior. That ought to give competitors like the Audi Q5, BMW X3, and Mercedes-Benz GLC a run for their money.

Tuners And One-Offs Galore

Perhaps the best part about the Geneva Motor Show is the sheer number of one-off creations and tuner kits that will be on display. There are simply too many for us to spell out in text, so instead, here are previews of some of our favorites. We’ll cover all of them in more detail when they officially debut this week.



Steven Ewing and Jeff Perez contributed to this story.